The first on our list is Walleon – a combination of great features and futuristic design, Walleon Savage grabs the attention. Made of sleek and smart materials, the benefits of Walleon go beyond its GPS tracking features. The wallet comes packed with a variety of features that will cover you in your daily activities and at the same time protect your belongings.

Walleon is all that you need to enhance the security of the content inside your wallet. Let’s check out some cool features:

Mobile App Control: Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 connection, Walleon can be managed through your mobile app. You can customize the different wallet modes, use Bluetooth tracking in up to 400 meters, activate or disable features, like high-risk mode, ring your wallet, find the latest wallet location, and even customize its LED color, brightness, or even turn it on/off.

Global GPS tracking thanks to Helium: With the help of 159 000 Hotspots and growing, Walleon will almost always be internet-connected. And even if not at the moment, before it loses connection with your phone, Walleon will send you its last known location and will continue searching for a connection for days.

Wireless Charging: Walleon works with both cable charging and wireless charging. All you have to do is place the wallet on a wireless charger or insert a cable. The wallet also works as a power bank that can charge multiple devices (again wireless and cable are both an option). Plus, the device has long-lasting and efficient battery life. Walleon has a 1600mAh built-in power bank that is enough to charge your phone if you need it at the same time keeps the wallet thin and stylish.

Security Features: Packed with a high-risk mode, hidden pocket for your documents or money, plus Bluetooth and Global tracking, Walleon is one of the most secure wallets on the market.

But what is a high-risk mode? Imagine you are in a tourist or crowded destination where pickpocketing is highly possible – you don’t want to lose your money and documents while traveling. You can activate the high-risk mode from your app, and if someone steals your wallet or your phone, both the wallet and the phone will start ringing. You can set the distance between both devices that triggers the alarm.

Customizable: You can customize the wallet to your individual preference. From changing the LED colors, to setting the battery-saving mode, to switching the LED on and off, Walleon comes packed with a plethora of cool and stylish features that can be customized to your requirements, and even to your outfit.

Location Tracking: The GPS location tracking feature allows you to get the current location of your wallet on the map. Now, you never have to worry about losing your wallet or misplacing it.

It also offers:

Anti-lost distance notification that sends you a notification alert if your wallet is not close to you.

A smart sensor that saves your battery and allows it to last for days

Sound alert in case you can’t find your wallet or as an alarm

RFID protection

Walleon is one of the best smart wallets, offering an extensive range of safety features that are designed to offer you maximum protection and great control over tracking. The device was launched with the aim to help people keep their belongings safe and protected. Walleon is made of high-quality leather, offers three color options – brown, blue, and black and allows you to keep seven cards, cash and documents.