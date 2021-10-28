Looking for an amazing smart wallet for men – this article will help you pick the best. We reviewed more than 11 smart wallets and here are the top winners.
Gone are the days when getting your wallet back when it was stolen or misplaced was not an option. Imagine waking up in the morning and realizing you left your wallet at the hotel bar. Or even worse, you don’t even know where.
That era, however, is over. In this modern age, there are still not many solutions to keep track of your wallets and protect them, so after some deep research here are the 11 best smart wallet picks:
Walleon
The first on our list is Walleon – a combination of great features and futuristic design, Walleon Savage grabs the attention. Made of sleek and smart materials, the benefits of Walleon go beyond its GPS tracking features. The wallet comes packed with a variety of features that will cover you in your daily activities and at the same time protect your belongings.
Walleon is all that you need to enhance the security of the content inside your wallet. Let’s check out some cool features:
Mobile App Control: Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 connection, Walleon can be managed through your mobile app. You can customize the different wallet modes, use Bluetooth tracking in up to 400 meters, activate or disable features, like high-risk mode, ring your wallet, find the latest wallet location, and even customize its LED color, brightness, or even turn it on/off.
Global GPS tracking thanks to Helium: With the help of 159 000 Hotspots and growing, Walleon will almost always be internet-connected. And even if not at the moment, before it loses connection with your phone, Walleon will send you its last known location and will continue searching for a connection for days.
Wireless Charging: Walleon works with both cable charging and wireless charging. All you have to do is place the wallet on a wireless charger or insert a cable. The wallet also works as a power bank that can charge multiple devices (again wireless and cable are both an option). Plus, the device has long-lasting and efficient battery life. Walleon has a 1600mAh built-in power bank that is enough to charge your phone if you need it at the same time keeps the wallet thin and stylish.
Security Features: Packed with a high-risk mode, hidden pocket for your documents or money, plus Bluetooth and Global tracking, Walleon is one of the most secure wallets on the market.
But what is a high-risk mode? Imagine you are in a tourist or crowded destination where pickpocketing is highly possible – you don’t want to lose your money and documents while traveling. You can activate the high-risk mode from your app, and if someone steals your wallet or your phone, both the wallet and the phone will start ringing. You can set the distance between both devices that triggers the alarm.
Customizable: You can customize the wallet to your individual preference. From changing the LED colors, to setting the battery-saving mode, to switching the LED on and off, Walleon comes packed with a plethora of cool and stylish features that can be customized to your requirements, and even to your outfit.
Location Tracking: The GPS location tracking feature allows you to get the current location of your wallet on the map. Now, you never have to worry about losing your wallet or misplacing it.
It also offers:
- Anti-lost distance notification that sends you a notification alert if your wallet is not close to you.
- A smart sensor that saves your battery and allows it to last for days
- Sound alert in case you can’t find your wallet or as an alarm
- RFID protection
Walleon is one of the best smart wallets, offering an extensive range of safety features that are designed to offer you maximum protection and great control over tracking. The device was launched with the aim to help people keep their belongings safe and protected. Walleon is made of high-quality leather, offers three color options – brown, blue, and black and allows you to keep seven cards, cash and documents.
Bellroy Travel Wallet
Made of leather, the Bellroy Travel Wallet is another smart wallet that is designed to hold your travel documents, money, and credit cards. Its applications go beyond the basic wallet feature, which is used for holding money. The wallet is spacious enough to hold everything you need to store in a wallet. The wallet comes with RFID technology. Imagine being able to store your travel documents, credit/debit cards, and other such documents in your pocket. That’s what the Bellroy Travel Wallet offers.
Small Pen: The wallet comes with a micro pen that makes it possible for people to sign just about any document quickly and efficiently.
Hidden section: Another cool feature of the Bellroy Travel wallet is a special hidden portion that you could use for keeping your spare money and other things safe.
Security Features: The wallet features RFID blocking technology that enables users to ensure maximum protection for their wallets. It protects the data in your passport and prevents the reader or a thief from skimming the details. Plus, there is a secret compartment where you can hide your sensitive and confidential stuff.
A Micro Pen: You no longer need to ask others for pens while signing the papers. Just grab your wallet and use the built-in micro pen to sign whichever documents you like conveniently.
SIM slot: Getting a new SIM card is quite challenging for people flying away. That isn’t going to be a problem anymore. The Bellroy wallet comes with a special slot that holds your SIM, along with sufficient space for an ejector pin.
The wallet is made of premium leather, and it offers you quick access to 3 slots. The company offers a 3-year warranty period on this wallet.
The Nomad Slim Wallet
An elegant, folding, and leather-made, this slim smart wallet consists of a hidden section that features a tile tracker and plenty of space for storing cards. If you like the traditional-style leather card, the Nomad smart wallet is your best bet. The wallet has a brownish and black leather finish that looks flawless.
The wallet offers smart tracking features through Tile Tracker, which can be found in the hidden compartment. Featuring the built-in tracking software, the Nomad Slim Wallet features a compact design. Here are a few interesting features you get from the Nomad Slim Wallet:
Tile slim tracking device: Nomad Slim Wallet looks similar to any traditional leather-made wallet. It comes with a tracker built inside the wallet and has ample room to store cards and your travel documents. It is a great option for those who don’t want to draw attention to the tile tracker system inside the wallet. This makes it possible for people to track down their wallet even if it gets stolen.
RFID Protection: RFID protection shields the wallet from skimming activities.
Enough Storage: The card has enough space to house up to 12 cards and other travel documents. Plus, the wallet has two cash pockets for money.
Mobile Control APP: The wallet is connected to the Tile application on your device, which means you can download its official mobile app on your iOS and Android and control its operation conveniently.
Long-lasting Battery: This smart wallet has more than 3 years of battery life.
Slim and Minimalist Design: The Nomad Slim wallet is designed for minimalists. The wallet is designed to be as small as possible, and it fits in your small pocket easily. It is a good option for daily use and other operations.
Ekster
Ekster is a trackable smart wallet, made from environmentally certified leather and other quality materials. What they offer is a combination of style and quality.
Some of the Ekster features are:
- Credit card-sized tracker card
- Quick card access mechanism
- RFID blocking
The built-in aluminum cardholder fans out your cards at the click of a button and protects them against skimming. All Ekster wallets come with one year warranty and that makes it a great choice for buying.
The Cashew Wallet
The USP (unique selling point) of the cashew wallet is the fact that it is the only smart wallet featuring fingerprint scanner technology. The wallet will stay locked until you unlock it with your fingerprint. The cashew wallet is also for those who need a durable and sturdy wallet design, which will remain stable and strong even if it falls on the ground.
It is a GPS-enabled wallet that helps you track the wallet from any location. So, even if your wallet is lost or it gets misplaced, you can rest assured that you will get it back from the tracking software.
Storage Capacity: The cashew wallet has enough storage with the capacity to house up to 7 credit/debit cards and up to 20 folded notes.
Fingerprint Scanner: Located on the top corner of the wallet, the fingerprint scanner of the cashew wallet can be locked and unlocked using your fingerprints. Only the owner can unlock the device, making it inaccessible to others. It can store 20 unique prints, meaning you can share them with your loved ones and trustworthy friends.
Design and Material: made of polycarbonate plastic and metal material, the wallet features an exceptional design. It is highly durable and looks pretty sleek and elegant. It is available in black only.
GPS Function: This smart wallet features the built-in GPS tracking feature that allows you to track the location of the wallet if it ever gets misplaced or lost. You can connect the wallet to the GPS to track it from your smartphone.
Durable Battery: The wallet has long battery life. You can carry it to the airport or use it for daily purposes. You don’t need to recharge Cashew’s battery for 4 months. Besides, the wallet is charged quickly. You can plug it into the built-in charger unit that comes with the Cashew wallet.
RFID Protection: With Cashew wallet, you never have to worry about the thieves and scammers scanning the credit and debit cards to steal your financial information. The card comes with RFID protection. It protects you from all types of electronic thefts.
Buzz Your Wallet: It is another interesting feature of the Cashew Wallet. Whether you have left your wallet in a car or it’s placed right under piles of clothes, you can use the Cashew app to buzz your wallet and follow the ringing sound to locate it.
The Cashew wallet comes with cutting-edge technology and smart features that are designed to take your experience of using a smart wallet to the next level. Plus, its fingerprint sensor makes it one of the best choices for those who want the best protection for their cards, money, passports, and other important documents. It is spacious enough to house multiple cards and travel documents conveniently. Overall, the cashew wallet is the best option for frequent travelers, office-goers, and businessmen.
Volterman
The Volterman is one of the most sought-after options for those looking for a stylish wallet. The manufacturers have crafted the wallet in 3 popular designs, featuring a travel wallet, a cardholder, and a bifold. There is no denying that Volterman has an attractive design, probably the reason they managed to gather over 3 million from the fundraising campaigns in the past few years.
The travel wallet of Volterman is the best choice for those who want an attractive and stylish wallet. Designed for travelers, the wallet gives great functionality. Some of the exciting features you get from the Volterman travel wallet are the theft detection camera, 5000 mAh power bank, and an advanced alarm system.
It also comes with wireless charging capabilities, making it easier for you to charge your device on the go and at just about any place. If a travel wallet isn’t what you are looking for, get a more casual wallet comprising the same modern features. Volterman has all the features you look for in a smart wallet, but many users have complained about the late delivery issues. So, make sure you make a purchase after careful consideration.
Built-in Camera: The wallet features a built-in small and compact camera design that records the details of the person trying to steal your wallet.
Minimal Design: Volterman wallets are known for simplicity and minimalism. The wallets feature a smooth and clean design that’s especially for the users who don’t want a fancy wallet.
Cellular Connection: The wallet comes equipped with a SIM card that’s versatile enough to connect to any form of the cellular network.
Built-in Power Bank: The mobile features a built-in power bank that makes it easier for you to charge your device wherever and however you want.
Wallor Smart Wallet
Wallor smart wallet is somewhat similar to Volterman wallet. The only difference is that the Volterman looks comparatively classier and better than Wallor. Wallor wallets were crafted with the goal of making your life better with modern features and cool designs. It features the smart GPS tracking module that allows you to track your wallet and know where it is placed.
Fast Charging Capabilities: The wallet charges pretty quickly. It will be charged up to 40% in just half an hour. Plus, the wallet comes packed with a removable wireless charger.
Easy Tracking Options: You don’t have to be a professional spy to be able to use the tracking features of the Wallor smart wallet. Not only does it help you locate your stuff easily, but the wallet makes it easier for you to find stuff from anywhere. What sets this wallet apart from other options is the fact that it allows you to track multiple items.
Bifold Design: The wallet features the traditional wallet-style bifold design. It has enough space to hold your ID cards, bank cards, travel documents, tickets, cash, credit/debit cards, and more.
RFID Protection: The wallet protects your cards and ID documents from thieves who plan on skimming the documents.
In addition to the features mentioned above, the Wallor smart wallet comes equipped with a plethora of advanced functions that give you a great experience. It includes real-time GPS tracking, a smart planner, a rechargeable battery, and so on.
Innway Accent
Innway Accent is one of the most unique, attractive, and minimalist wallets. The quality that sets it apart from other smart wallets is its slim and sleek design. Despite being new to the industry, Innway Accent has managed to provide a feature-packed wallet that offers a wonderful blend between the features and design. The cards are stored in the wallet, in such a way that they do not slip. Plus, they are easily removable.
Premium Design: The Innway Accent cards are handcrafted with the best quality materials and are surrounded by premium leather, which makes them incredibly durable. The wallet is available in green, red, brown, and black.
Storage Capacity: The wallet is quite thin and small, but it can hold up to 5 cards effortlessly. Plus, there is a small and convenient button on the underside of the wallet that pushes the cards up when pressed.
Mobile Compatible: There are a plethora of smart features available on the Innway Accent mobile app. You could download iOS or Android apps. The standard functions include the GPS tracking features, but it also allows you to enjoy notification alerts and sound activation. The best part is that you can use these features within the app only.
RFID Protection: RFID protection technology ensures that your card stays in place. There is an aluminum case that delivers maximum protection and keeps your cards and other documents in place.
Accent has a smart design and an extensive range of modern features that make the wallet quite useful and reliable for users. The goal of the company is to provide the users with the best durability while keeping the design of the wallet slim and clean.
The Zeus Wallet
Launched recently, Zeus managed to raise a whopping $150,000 to launch its innovative product that comes packed with a plethora of smart tracking features and built-in safety tools. The wallet is tested for possible damages from falling on the ground or being stolen. It is a lightweight and premium quality wallet made of pure aluminum. The makers have designed this premium wallet in such a manner that it is spacious enough to hold multiple cards and your travel documents seamlessly, but the wallet is lightweight and features a compact design.
When the wallet is connected to Bluetooth, you can use it for a flashlight or as a notification function. This light system is used when you have misplaced the wallet. Given that your wallet is connected to your smartphone, all you have to do is use the search function on your device and you will be able to locate your wallet in no time.
Tracking Option: Security is never a concern with the Zeus wallet. It comes equipped with an advanced alarm system, anti-theft technology, and a tracking feature.
Mobile Compatible: The app is available for both iOS and Android users. It prevents thefts, sends regular security alerts, rings the wallet, and connects the wallet to your smartphone via Bluetooth.
Last Seen Notification: With the Zeus wallet, you never have to worry about tracking the last seen notification of the wallet. It automatically records this information on the map, allowing you to locate the wallet.
Sliding Box Layer: The wallet has an additional feature that enables users to store coins, notes, and other small cards easily. The design of this sliding box is quite functional, spacious, and thin. It looks classy while storing multiple coins and notes.
Zeus wallet is not available for purchase yet, but it’s only a matter of time before it will be out for sale. Zeus is an excellent choice for travelers and others who want a slim and innovative GPS wallet that comes packed with a set of unique features.
Tile Slim Tracker
Tile is a robust and versatile tracking device that allows you to convert any casual wallet into a smart wallet. The tracking device is extremely thin and compact.
You could store it in any pocket conveniently. Like other tracking devices, you are supposed to set up and activate the tile to make it work. It doesn’t have as many features as the wallets mentioned above, but it delivers a wonderful performance when it comes to GPS tracking features. Here are a few common features you get from Tile Slim Tracker:
- Advanced Bluetooth tracking functions
- Incredibly slim and neat design
- Compatible with the official Tile apps on iOS and Android.
All in all, Tile Slim Tracker is a good choice for those looking for a 200 ft. tracker that could be installed on the casual wallet.
Keysmart Urban Wallet
Keysmart Urban wallet isn’t a smart or tracking wallet itself, but it is compatible with the tracking devices (the one we listed above). It consists of a space where you can insert the tile slim tracker. This wallet is designed for minimalists who want a simple-looking and feature-packed wallet that offers great convenience and some smart tracking features.
The wallet has the capacity to hold up to six cards, along with extra slots for coins and notes. Some exciting features of the Keysmart Urban Wallet are:
- It is made of Tectuff Leather, a strong and reliable material that can resist stains effortlessly.
- It offers added protection for your cash and other important documents
- It can store up to six credit/debit cards
- Additional space for cash and documents
- Compatible with the tile tracking card
Designed for minimalist lovers, the Keysmart Urban Wallet is quite a functional and versatile wallet for those looking for a smart wallet.
Conclusion
These are the top smart wallets that offer the best protection for your cash, documents, and other important stuff stored in the wallets. Likewise, they come with GPS and Bluetooth tracking functions that are designed to track your wallet if it gets misplaced or stolen.