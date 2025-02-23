Land Rover is at a level of renown wherein it can explore ventures beyond motoring. Its automotive operations are still as steadfast as ever. Nonetheless, the company is not about to neglect other potentially profitable projects. The latest addition to its gradually expanding portfolio is dubbed The London Collection.

Who knew the British carmaker would suddenly launch a lifestyle capsule in 2025? Nobody probably had this in the cards, but it’s not unwelcome either. Many prominent marques in the industry are already partnering with established labels. However, these are often limited exclusive production runs only.

Meanwhile, Land Rover and others are crafting their respective lineups completely in-house. Interestingly, it’s not the first bold move by the group. Its Range Rover Houses exist to immerse longtime and potential clients in curated experiences. With The London Collection, it’s time for fashion and more.

You’re looking at an eight-piece selection of haute couture crafted by artisans in the United Kingdom and Italy. The London Collection caters to the seasonal demand for warmer outfits and accessories and something extra. We have a cozy wool and cashmere blanket in London Nightfall and Cream Tea colors.

Next, we have silk scarves at roughly 35″ x 35″ with hand-rolled edges in About Town and Chelsea Blossom hues. Gents should check out the Knightsbridge Promenade reversible jacket, while the ladies can layer on the Soho Chic reversible jacket.

Lastly, there is the Range Rover sculpture in Tourmaline Brown or Sunset Gold. The London Collection features “a distinctive abstract print and recurring contemporary motif.” The press release adds it is “designed to replicate some of the design language and elegant silhouette of Range Rover, with its juxtaposition of modernist lines and forms.”

Images courtesy of Land Rover