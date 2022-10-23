The iPhone 14 is here, and you know what that means…
New iPhone cases!
Phone cases are about so much more than just protection; they’re a style choice, a way of saying, “This is who I am!”
Flowery cases, durable everything-proof cases, fancy rhinestone-encrusted cases, Pop-Socket cases, MagSafe cases—the list goes on, and every option is an opportunity for you to customize your phone your way.
Below, we’ve collected a list of the best cases for iPhone 14 (and other models, of course). These cases will allow you to dress up your smartphone just the way you like it and add a degree of protection to ensure your investment remains secure for as long as you’re using the phone.
Don’t have time to go through the list, here’s our quick take:
- Best Overall iPhone 14 Case: Nudient Form Case
- Best Ultra Slim iPhone 14 Case: Nudient Form Case
- Best Clear / Transparent iPhone 14 Case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
- Best Folio iPhone 14 Case: Case-Mate Wallet Folio
- Best Leather iPhone 14 Case: Nomad Modern Leather Case
- Best Shockproof iPhone 14 Case: UAG Outback Series
Browse the list below, read over the specs, and I guarantee you’ll find the right case to suit your specific style needs.
The 20 Best Cases for iPhone 14
Contents
- The 20 Best Cases for iPhone 14
- Nudient FORM CASE
- Incipio Duo for MagSafe
- CaseMate Wallet Folio
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear
- Casetify Custom Phone Case
- UAG BIODEGRADABLE OUTBACK SERIES
- SUPCase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case
- Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card
- MOUS MagSafe® Compatible Phone Case
- OtterBox Defender Series XT
- SPECK CANDYSHELL PRO
- Peel Super Thin Case
- Caka Case
- RhinoShield SolidSuit
- KIHUWEY Wallet Case
- QuadLock Case
- Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
- Nomad Modern Leather Case
- Totallee Thin Case
- ROKFORM Rugged
Nudient FORM CASE
Looking to add a touch of minimalist elegance to your phone? Give this Nudient phone case a try! It utilizes textures and colors to accentuate the iPhone’s innate style without drawing excessive attention, giving it just that right amount of class. It’s discreet but offers flair, minimalist while still ensuring your phone is protected. Essentially, form and functioning combined just right!
The phone isn’t MagSafe enabled, though there is the option of a MagSafe case (for a slightly higher price). The use of 30% recycled materials makes it a slightly more eco-friendly product, and you’ll love the ergonomic design, which keeps it comfortable in your hand all day long.
The phone offers free shipping and exchanges, and it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy. Sadly, there’s no warranty.
Check out the MagSafe version here.
Specs
- Material: Unspecified, 30% “recycled materials”
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No (but the option for a MagSafe model is available for a slightly higher price)
Incipio Duo for MagSafe
If you’re the kind of guy who’s prone to dropping his phone, then this is the phone case for you! It’s built in a two-piece design featuring a sturdy case that slides over your phone easily, then is inserted into an exterior shell that adds durability and versatility. The shell also facilitates MagSafe charging and accessories.
Despite its two-piece construction, the phone case is beautifully slim and lightweight, and is made entirely using recycled materials and shipped in eco-friendly recycled packaging. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty and is guaranteed to be scratch-resistant so no amount of daily wear and tear can damage it easily. The soft-touch coating makes it comfortable to hold, and you’ll love the case’s natural anti-microbial properties.
Best of all, it’s drop test rated for up to 12 feet, and the exterior shell offers excellent impact-resistance to reduce force on the corners or edges should you drop it. For the price, it’s a total steal!
Specs
- Material: Unspecified “recycled materials”
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
CaseMate Wallet Folio
For those who hate carrying around both a cellphone and wallet, this CaseMate Wallet Folio is exactly what you need. In addition to a sturdy phone case, the “folio” side features three slots sized to hold your credit cards and IDs, complete with a quick-access slot that lets you slide out your most-used ID or card in seconds. Sadly, there’s no space to carry cash, though some people like to store a bill or two between the phone back and case itself.
The phone is MagSafe equipped so you can charge it wirelessly easily, and secure it to your grips, stands, and other magnetic accessories. The built-in landscape stand allows you to set the phone up to watch videos or movies hands-free.
The case itself is made from genuine pebbled leather and features a tough plastic inner case that keeps your phone securely in place. The antimicrobial protection will keep germs and bacteria from accumulating so your phone is as clean as possible. The fact that it’s backed by a lifetime warranty is proof that CaseMate believes in the quality and durability of their products!
Specs
- Material: Premium genuine pebbled leather and plastic
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear
If you’re the sort of guy who wants to flaunt the fact that he’s got the latest-model phone, this crystal clear case is the perfect choice. Everyone will be able to see that you’re walking around with the iPhone 14 in your pocket, but your phone will stay protected. You can even choose the case color to match your phone for the perfect style complement.
The case is made from tough TPU with a polycarbonate backing that shields it from damage, impacts, scratches, and bumps. The raised bezels will protect the edges and the cameras whether it’s in your pocket, on your desk, or sitting on your nightstand. The buttons are pronounced enough that they’ll actually be easier to use in the case than the phone on its own.
On the downside, the case isn’t MagSafe enabled, so wireless charging may be a bit spotty or finnicky. However, the bottom cutout is sized more than large enough to fit even the chunkiest charging cable or plug-in accessory.
Specs
- Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
Casetify Custom Phone Case
Put your unique stamp on this phone—literally! The phone is designed to be fully customizable, offering a range of color options and the ability to add text in multiple fonts and even another language (Japanese) in various placements on the case’s back. Whether you want to inscribe your name, address, or phone number, it’s a great way to make your case truly yours.
The case is MagSafe compatible and features extra-thick edges that will protect your phone’s most delicate parts from being damaged in a drop or fall. It’s on the heavier side compared to some of the lighter cases on our list, but it’s neither bulky nor cumbersome, so you can carry it around in your pocket, bag, or briefcase easily.
It’s drop-rated for up to 11.5 feet, achieved 5x military-grade standard, and is (at least partially) made from old up-cycled phone cases (via the “Re-Casetify” program). It’s also backed by a 10-day return/exchange policy (No Questions Asked) and a 6-month product warranty.
Specs
- Material: Upcycled plastic
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
UAG BIODEGRADABLE OUTBACK SERIES
Looking for a phone case that makes an environmental impact? This UAG case is made 100% from biodegradable materials, so you can trust that it will break down safely and cleanly when you are finally finished using it. However, you’ll get so many years of service out of it that you’ll be sad when the time comes for an upgrade. Even the packaging is recyclable and the ink is soy-based, with minimal use of adhesives (non-toxic) and ZERO plastics.
The case is designed for both ergonomic comfort and durability, with a raised bevel to protect the camera and screen edges and an interior hollow honeycomb structure that will make it incredibly shock-absorbent. With a drop rating of up to 12 feet, you can trust it will protect your phone from just about anything.
It’s backed by a limited lifetime warranty, though be warned: the biodegradable materials are “light-duty” and won’t stand up to hardcore use or scratches.
Specs
- Material: Unspecified 100% biodegradable and compostable material
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
SUPCase Unicorn Beetle PRO Rugged Case
If you’re pretty sure you’re going to drop your phone, you’ll want this case. As the winner of CNET’s annual drop test (the highest total feet), it’s the best-suited to protect your phone. Climbers, hikers, skiers, and those worried about butter-fingers will definitely be well-served with the Unicorn Beetle PRO.
The case is a two-piece shell with a screen protector and durable back case made from TPU and unbending polycarbonate. Its natural shock-absorption will keep your phone safe and uncracked if you drop it, and keep its internal delicate components from being jolted out of place.
In addition, the case comes with a free belt holster that lets you clip your phone securely in place on your belt, and the holster can be rotated (in increments of 30 degrees) to the perfect placement for your daily activity level. It’s only backed by a 1-year warranty, but the price is reasonable enough you won’t mind paying it.
Specs
- Material: Shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card
Bellroy is a brand well-known for its quality eco-tanned leather products, which offer both style and reliability at a slightly above average price. This phone case fits that definition to the bill: the leather is gorgeous and buttery soft to the touch, the case is sturdy, and the cost is among the highest on our list. However, given its design, it’s well worth it.
In addition to the durable leather case, you get a hidden compartment with space for 3 cards or IDs, as well as a SIM card slot should you need one. The case’s interior is lined with ultra-soft microfiber so your phone’s back will never be scratched or damaged.
Sadly, the case will interfere with MagSafe or Qi charging, so you’ll have to remove your phone to charge it wirelessly. However, it’s well worth the minor inconvenience for such a stylish, beautiful accessory. In fact, like all leather goods, the more you use it, the more gorgeous and unique it will become as it develops a patina. Just so you know it’s premium quality to match the price tag, Bellroy backs it up with a 3-year warranty.
Specs
- Material: Premium, eco-tannned leather and polymer
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
MOUS MagSafe® Compatible Phone Case
Bring a bit of unique style to your new iPhone with these MOUS cases! Instead of just offering the standard color choices, MOUS goes a different way and offers textured and patterned finishes, including speckled, bamboo, leather, pearlescent, carbon fiber, and dark walnut. Talk about making your phone stand out from the crowd; they’ll draw attention everywhere you go.
The case is fully MagSafe compatible and features built-in impact protection using ultra-rigid materials to shield your camera and screen edges from damage. The rippled grip ribs make it easy to keep a firm grip on the case when taking pictures one-handed, watching TV in bed, or commuting around town.
It’s designed to be compatible with all Apple and MagSafe products, is ROHS and REACH compliant, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Now that’s a phone case you can love!
Specs
- Material: Polycarbonate, TPU and TPE
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
OtterBox Defender Series XT
For those hardcore hikes, long-distance motorcycle rides, or camping weekends, you’re going to want the Otterbox Defender protecting your phone. This case is as rough and rugged as it gets, offering total protection against scrapes, dings, dirt, dust, and falls. It’s even rated for 5X as many drops as the military standard, and is constructed from ultra-tough polycarbonate that can handle anything you throw at it. Thanks to the rubber slipcover, it will be easy to grip even if your hands are wet, muddy, or covered in fish guts.
The case is suitably eco-friendly, made using 50% recycled content. It’s compatible with holsters, lanyards, and all MagSafe accessories, and is built to make wireless charging a breeze. At 0.1 pounds, it’s far from the lightest phone case on our list, but a bit of extra heft is exactly what you want to prove that it’s tough enough to handle the rigors of outdoor life. Take it anywhere and trust your phone is fully protected.
Specs
- Material: Polycarbonate shell (50% recycled), and synthetic rubber slipcover
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
SPECK CANDYSHELL PRO
Keep it simple and slim with this case by Speck. The Candyshell case features a dual-layered design that protects the phone in a hard polycarbonate shell covered in a soft polycarbonate that is smooth to the touch and easy to grip. The result is drop-resistance rated up to 8 feet and a slip-resistant case that is comfortable for hours of gaming, surfing the web, or watching videos.
The case is designed to fit precisely, with an anti-stretch design that holds its shape even after years of use. It’s compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless charging, featuring built-in magnets that conduct electricity faster (for shorter charge times) and allow you to expand using other magnetic accessories.
The Microban antimicrobial treatment will reduce bacteria by 99%, preventing stains and odors. Your case will be cleaner, sleeker, and more comfortable thanks to its unique design!
Specs
- Material: Dual-layered polycarbonate
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
Peel Super Thin Case
For those who prefer to avoid adding weight or heft to their phones, this Super Thin case by Peel is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s made using a hard plastic (unspecified) that is formed in a layer just 0.35 mm thick, making it thin enough that you’ll hardly notice it’s there. But your phone will, because the case offers excellent protection for your camera, screen, and easily damaged corners.
The case is designed to strike just the right balance between stylish and invisible, using a transparent material that shows off the Apple logo while still adding a pop of color. While it doesn’t come with its own built-in magnets, it’s thin enough to be fully MagSafe and Qi compatible to make wireless charging and magnetic accessorizing possible.
On the downside, the case isn’t drop-resistant, and it may not be quite as tough as some of our more rugged offerings.
Specs
- Material: Unspecified plastic
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes (ish)
Caka Case
You won’t find any cases quite like the Caka! Not only does it feature excellent impact-resistance (thanks to its raised frame and shock-absorbing corners), but it offers total privacy and protection for your camera due to its slide cover. That’s right, the cover will actually slide closed to shield your lenses from direct impacts, and offer privacy for your video chats and Zoom calls.
The case also features a built-in kickstand you can deploy on your desk or table, allowing you to watch videos in landscape mode hands-free. The combination of polycarbonate back cover and TPU frame ensures your phone is as protected as possible when out and about.
The Caka is MagSafe compatible, featuring integrated magnets that will let you connect it to any stand, mount, or accessories. Best of all, it’s not only an affordable choice, but the brand often offers additional discounts and/or coupons—making it one of the best-priced options on our list.
Specs
- Material: TPU and polycarbonate
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
RhinoShield SolidSuit
Looking to customize your phone case? Give RhinoShield a try! The SolidSuit is a truly durable shell to begin with, but you can customize it to add extra features—including a magnetic grip, colored buttons, a camera ring, MagSafe, and more. You’ll find it makes accessorizing the way you want to an absolute breeze.
The case fits snugly on your phone to ensure maximum protection, but you won’t have to wrestle to remove it or disassemble all the tiny components. Instead, it slides off and on easily so you can get at your phone in seconds. The case offers protection and improves your grip on the phone, making it great for use when camping, hiking, trekking, or boating.
It’s even available in a wide range of materials, including leather, carbon fiber, and wood. The price is slightly on the higher side, but what else would you expect from such a bespoke product?
Specs
- Material: Proprietary ShockSpread material (plastic)
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
KIHUWEY Wallet Case
Looking for a phone case that looks gorgeous but doesn’t break the bank? Give this bad boy a try! It’s made in China using polyurethane leather, but looks and feels exactly like the real deal (albeit without the durability). Still, for the price, it’s a great option to add a touch of class to your phone.
And don’t forget: it’s still a wallet. It comes with 5 card slots, which can also accommodate a bit of cash along with your credit cards, IDs, and access cards. The magnetic buttons ensure that the case is very slim, but the wallet can be easily opened to access your cards on demand. You’ll love the fact that the wallet also doubles as a kickstand, compatible with both horizontal and viewing angles.
Don’t expect this case to last forever—1-2 years, tops—but while it lasts, it looks beautiful and serves you well.
Specs
- Material: Polyurethane leather
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
QuadLock Case
On its own, the QuadLock case is as tough and rugged as any of the other cases on our list. Built using a sturdy polycarbonate inner shell and impact-resistant TPU for the outer shell, it’s designed to protect your phone from the daily wear, tear, drops, and dings of a busy life. Despite its durability, though, it’s beautifully sleek and lightweight.
But it really shines when you pair it with the QuadLock mounts. These mounts allow you to connect your phone securely to your dashboard or deck with a single click, and it’ll stay securely in place even if you head off-road or zip around town.
The case comes with a MagSafe ring (for an added fee) and is compatible with most iPhone models ranging all the way back to the iPhone 5. It’s on the pricey side, sure, and you’ll have to buy the QuadLock mounting hardware separately. But if you want a solution that will easily transition between your home, car, and office, this is the case for you.
Specs
- Material: TPU and polycarbonate
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes (for an added fee)
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
Why not get your iPhone case directly from the iPhone maker itself? Apple offers these accessories designed specifically to pair with your favorite iPhone, each with its own unique color and style to set them apart from the crowd.
The case is constructed from leather that is “specially tanned and finished”, and will grow more beautiful over time as it develops its patina. It will snap quickly in place around your phone to offer protection and connect with whatever MagSafe chargers and accessories you use.
It’s pricier than many of the other cases on our list, but considering how well its crafted and the quality of leather it uses, it’s a good investment into both protecting your phone and upgrading your style.
Specs
- Material: Tanned and finished leather
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
Nomad Modern Leather Case
Give your phone a truly modern, elegant look with this gorgeous leather case by Nomad. The heritage vegetable-tanned Horween leather utilized to build the case is incredibly durable and resistant to damage (though not waterproof), but the more you use it, the more it will develop a unique patina and lustrous finish.
The case is rated for drop protection up to 10 feet, with a 360-degree TPE bumper that will shield the corners and edges of your phone from damage in case of drops or falls. It’s even lined with microfiber to protect the back and sides of your phone from being scratched inside the case.
The integrated nickel-plated neodymium magnets are highly effective at connecting MagSafe accessories and all wireless chargers. For the price, you won’t find many better, more stylish options.
Specs
- Material: Polycarbonate frame, TPE bumper, Horween leather exterior
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes
Totallee Thin Case
Why not show off the color and style of your iPhone with a transparent case? Apple has chosen the signature colors of its phones with care, so it makes no sense to cover it up with a different-colored case. Thanks to this slim, stylish transparent case, you can let everyone see your phone color choice at a glance.
But don’t think that just because it’s transparent that it’s easily damaged. On the contrary: the sturdy, flexible TPU shell offers scratch and impact-resistance that will keep your phone protected all day, every day. The rubber-like grip makes it easy to hold and keeps it from sliding around in your hands even on wet or rainy days.
Every case is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee that fully refunds your money within 30 days. It’s also a small US-based business, so by buying it, you’re supporting local enterprise.
Specs
- Material: TPU
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: No
ROKFORM Rugged
ROKFORM is best-known for its rugged mount systems, which let you easily (and cheaply) mount your phone to your bike, e-bike, scooter, motorcycle, boat, SUV, or car. Thanks to the RokLok integrated into this case, you’ll be able to drive and ride hands-free while also maximizing the protection of your phone.
The case is slim and easy to grip but offers military-grade drop protection to shield the sides, corners, and back of your phone from all impacts. The built-in magnets make it easy to connect the phone to any MagSafe accessories and chargers. The extra-strength magnets actually provide a connection 3X more secure, and there’s an additional magnet built into the lower half of the case so you can connect two MagSafe devices at once.
Best of all, it’s backed by a 2-year warranty, and the company is known for providing quality customer service should you experience any issues with their products. Sure, it’s on the pricier side compared to many of our other cases (and you have to pay extra for the RokLok mounts), but it’s worth the investment to ensure your phone is truly protected against everything.
Specs
- Material: Unspecified
- Available for: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- MagSafe: Yes