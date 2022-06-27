There’s no doubt that Apple is “king of the smartphones”. There’s just no other phone (yet) that can compete with the iPhone!

So when Apple releases a new smartphone technology, of course we sit up and take notice.

MagSafe is one of the latest-and-greatest of Apple’s offering, a form of wireless power transfer (also known as “charging”) that lets you tank up your phone’s battery without needing to plug it in.

It’s not just convenient, it’s also ultra-effective!

The latest version of MagSafe (announced in late 2020) is now incorporated into the majority of new iPhones—including the 12 and 13, with all their variations (Mini, Pro, and Pro Max).

Now, iPhone cases are being designed specifically to accommodate MagSafe charging, letting you charge your phone without having to remove it from its case (which you had to with the older cases).

They’re insanely convenient while still being the practical, sturdy solution to protect your iPhone from damage.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the best MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 Series—but you’ll be glad to know many of them are also compatible with the iPhone 12 and all its variants.

But first, we’ve got some questions that need answering…

How Does MagSafe Charging Work?

The MagSafe technology was actually first introduced back in 2012, used on the MacBook. Instead of using the standard plug-in power cable, it utilized a magnet that connected the charger to the charging port.

The idea behind the design was that if the cable ever got yanked or pulled (which, let’s be honest, happens to all of us, and more than we’d like!), the cable would disconnect without breaking any delicate connectors or mechanisms.

Game-changing, right? If only all my laptops had that same feature…

Apple stopped using MagSafe for the MacBook in 2016 (switching to USB-C), but recently returned to using it with MagSafe 3, which offers up to 140W charging power (more than USB-C can handle).

And, because of how effective MagSafe was for laptops, it stands to reason they’d find a way to offer it on their iPhones too.

The iPhone uses a form of MagSafe that integrates the Qi-based wireless charging into its design.

As the Qi website explains, “Qi Wireless Charging uses a resonant inductive coupling between the sender (the charging station) and the receiver (the mobile device).” Basically, once the connection is made between the two devices (by placing the mobile device onto the charging station), the power is transferred between the two wirelessly.

Apple’s MagSafe takes it a step farther by incorporating magnets into the Qi charging station. The magnets not only help to hold the device in place on the charger, but accelerate charging speeds and increase power output.

What is a MagSafe Case? How is It Different From Standard iPhone Cases?

Standard iPhone cases are merely a shell used to protect the phone. Sure, some feature magnetic rings or knobs, but many are simple (and inexpensive) cases.

MagSafe cases, however, integrate a magnetic ring into the back, where it can connect the phone with the MagSafe charger for quicker, safer charging. But that magnet can also be used to connect a number of other accessories—including wallets, phone grips, card holders, ear pods, or car/bike mounts.

Thanks to the magnets integrated into their design, they’re so much more than just a simple shell/case, but can be used for a wide range of other purposes (as you’ll see below).

That’s what sets MagSafe cases apart from standard iPhone cases and makes them a pricier but overall-more-reliable investment!

Now that you know how MagSafe works and what makes them worth the money, take a look at our list below to find the case that suits your needs, style, and lifestyle best.