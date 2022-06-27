There’s no doubt that Apple is “king of the smartphones”. There’s just no other phone (yet) that can compete with the iPhone!
So when Apple releases a new smartphone technology, of course we sit up and take notice.
MagSafe is one of the latest-and-greatest of Apple’s offering, a form of wireless power transfer (also known as “charging”) that lets you tank up your phone’s battery without needing to plug it in.
It’s not just convenient, it’s also ultra-effective!
The latest version of MagSafe (announced in late 2020) is now incorporated into the majority of new iPhones—including the 12 and 13, with all their variations (Mini, Pro, and Pro Max).
Now, iPhone cases are being designed specifically to accommodate MagSafe charging, letting you charge your phone without having to remove it from its case (which you had to with the older cases).
They’re insanely convenient while still being the practical, sturdy solution to protect your iPhone from damage.
Below, we’ve put together a list of the best MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 Series—but you’ll be glad to know many of them are also compatible with the iPhone 12 and all its variants.
Don’t have time to go through the list, here’s our quick take:
- Best Overall MagSafe Case: Mous Limitless 4.0
- Best Clear MagSafe Case: Otterbox Symmetry Series
- Best Folio MagSafe Case: Case-Mate Wallet Folio
- Best Leather MagSafe Case: Nomad Modern Leather Case
- Best Shockproof MagSafe Case: LifeProof Next Magsafe Case
Check out our list to find the perfect smartphone case for your specific needs!
But first, we’ve got some questions that need answering…
How Does MagSafe Charging Work?
The MagSafe technology was actually first introduced back in 2012, used on the MacBook. Instead of using the standard plug-in power cable, it utilized a magnet that connected the charger to the charging port.
The idea behind the design was that if the cable ever got yanked or pulled (which, let’s be honest, happens to all of us, and more than we’d like!), the cable would disconnect without breaking any delicate connectors or mechanisms.
Game-changing, right? If only all my laptops had that same feature…
Apple stopped using MagSafe for the MacBook in 2016 (switching to USB-C), but recently returned to using it with MagSafe 3, which offers up to 140W charging power (more than USB-C can handle).
And, because of how effective MagSafe was for laptops, it stands to reason they’d find a way to offer it on their iPhones too.
The iPhone uses a form of MagSafe that integrates the Qi-based wireless charging into its design.
As the Qi website explains, “Qi Wireless Charging uses a resonant inductive coupling between the sender (the charging station) and the receiver (the mobile device).” Basically, once the connection is made between the two devices (by placing the mobile device onto the charging station), the power is transferred between the two wirelessly.
Apple’s MagSafe takes it a step farther by incorporating magnets into the Qi charging station. The magnets not only help to hold the device in place on the charger, but accelerate charging speeds and increase power output.
What is a MagSafe Case? How is It Different From Standard iPhone Cases?
Standard iPhone cases are merely a shell used to protect the phone. Sure, some feature magnetic rings or knobs, but many are simple (and inexpensive) cases.
MagSafe cases, however, integrate a magnetic ring into the back, where it can connect the phone with the MagSafe charger for quicker, safer charging. But that magnet can also be used to connect a number of other accessories—including wallets, phone grips, card holders, ear pods, or car/bike mounts.
Thanks to the magnets integrated into their design, they’re so much more than just a simple shell/case, but can be used for a wide range of other purposes (as you’ll see below).
That’s what sets MagSafe cases apart from standard iPhone cases and makes them a pricier but overall-more-reliable investment!
Now that you know how MagSafe works and what makes them worth the money, take a look at our list below to find the case that suits your needs, style, and lifestyle best.
The 20 Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 13 (and others!)
Contents
- Survivor Endurance for MagSafe
- Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet
- Nomad Modern Leather Case
- MOUS Limitless 4.0 MagSafe® Compatible Walnut Phone Case
- Moment Case
- Spigen Mag Armor
- MOFT Case, Stand and Wallet Snap Set
- MOUS Infinity MagSafe® Compatible Clear Phone Case
- UAG ESSENTIAL ARMOR WITH MAGSAFE SERIES
- Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone
- CAUDABE SHEATH (MAGSAFE)
- GhosTek NAUTICAL Slim
- ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case with HaloLock
- CaseMate Pelican Ranger Clear
- CaseMate Wallet Folio
- Tech 21 Evo Luxe
- CASETiFY Custom Leather Phone Case
- OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES+ CLEAR Antimicrobial Case
- Lifeproof NËXT
- Peak Design EVERYDAY CASE
Survivor Endurance for MagSafe
With this case, your iPhone will be protected against just about anything! It’s named the “Survivor Endurance” because of how tough it is, resistant to both scratches and the discoloration of aging, a design enhanced with a raised-height bezel that will protect both your camera and screen in case of a fall. Pair that with grip-ready patterns etched into the side, and you’ve got a case that will stay securely in your hands on the bus, in the train, or even when running in the rain. The case even comes with built-in anti-microbial defense, protecting your phone from the germs that make phones “10 times dirtier than a toilet seat”.
And, of course, it features MagSafe charging technology to ensure that your phone is securely connected to its wireless charger for faster, more reliable power-ups. It’s even 5G-compatible, and best of all, it’s guaranteed for life.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Unspecified plastic
- Weight: 0.26 lbs
Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet
Keep your smartphone case classy and ultra-useful with this two-in-one phone case and wallet. Sized to fit iPhone 13s (including Pro and Max), the slim wallet can hold up to 3 credit cards or IDs, so you’ve got your most used cards on hand at all times. The magnetic trapdoor ensures that your cards stay secure in their card slots, hidden from pickpockets but easily accessible at a moment’s notice.
The wallet is connected to the phone case by magnetic ModRails, and those same rails make it compatible with MagSafe charging (though the wallet has to be disconnected). The phone case is slim, sleek, and made out of eco-tanned leather that will grow more beautiful as it develops a patina over the years. But thanks to the durable flex polymer edges, it’s safe from drops and falls. It’s also backed by a 3-year warranty.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Material: Durable flex polymer and premium eco-tanned leather, with a polyester microfiber lining.
- Weight: Unspecified
Nomad Modern Leather Case
One look at this gorgeous leather case, and you’ll see what sets it apart from all the rest. Not only does it use full-grain, sustainably sourced leather, but it’s treated just right to protect it from wear and tear while still allowing it to patina over time. The more you use it, the more beautiful it will become, developing a truly lustrous finish that makes leather products so sought-after.
The case features 10-foot drop protection, and it’s built with sturdy materials that will shield your phone from damage. If you’re prone to losing or dropping your phone, you’ll love that this case features two lanyard attachment points, making it easy to hang it from a lanyard around your neck.
The nickel-plated neodymium magnets built into the back will ensure your phone stays securely connected to its MagSafe charger, not to mention give you even faster charging power.
Buy iPhone 12 Series | Buy iPhone 13 Series
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Polycarbonate frame, Rubber TPE bumper, Protective microfiber lining
- Weight: Unspecified
MOUS Limitless 4.0 MagSafe® Compatible Walnut Phone Case
If you’re the sort of person who’s prone to dropping or damaging their phone through hard use, you’re going to want this case for sure. It’s built using a sturdy polycarbonate and TPU shell that surrounds your phone in a drop-resistant protective layer. However, the case also features a walnut backplate that both increases durability and gives it the sleek “wooden” look you want. Plus, the AiroShock impact-absorption technology ensures your phone is always safe, no matter what happens.
Despite its durability, the case is surprisingly thin—just 12.2 mm—and beautifully lightweight. You’ll barely feel it in your pocket or backpack, but you can always trust it’s keeping your phone safe. And, of course, it’s MagSafe compatible, as well as both ROHS and REACH certified, and is backed by a lifetime warranty.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: polycarbonate and TPU, case Walnut backplate
- Weight: 34-36g
Moment Case
Keep it simple with this iPhone case! No real fluff or frills, just a tough, good-looking case that will keep your phone safe and enable MagSafe charging. It’s thin but beautifully rugged, with a soft textured surface that is incredibly grippy and keeps it from slipping out of your hand. Thanks to the combination of high-strength polycarbonate and TPU used in its design, it offers 6-foot drop protection and excellent resistance to scratches and scuffs.
Not only is it MagSafe-compatible, but it works with most Qi wireless chargers, too. The (M)Force array magnets built into its back allow you to use MagSafe and the various mounting options available via Moments. You’ll find it’s easier than ever to mount it to your wall, car, or desk, and the 2-year warranty ensures hassle-free returns or exchanges in case of defects or damage.
Buy iPhone 12 Series | Buy iPhone 13 Series
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: high strength polycarbonate and TPU, Premium microfiber inner lining
- Weight: 37g
Spigen Mag Armor
This phone is a great budget-friendly option to consider. Not only is it made using tough TPU, but it features built-in shock absorption and a design suitable for shielding your phone from drops, falls, spills, and scratches.
The matte black finish also looks ultra-stylish, and the textured back keeps it from slipping out of your hands while browsing or texting. Thanks to the raised lip, both your screen and camera are protected from scratches, but the tactile buttons allow you to control your phone easily. It’s as tough as it is light, and as reliable as you could ask for.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
- Weight: 1.31 ounces
MOFT Case, Stand and Wallet Snap Set
What makes this phone case any different or better from the rest? To start out, the attached wallet is made using vegan leather, which is as tough as real leather but far more eco-friendly and sustainable. It also features not only a MagSafe charger, but also a detachable 3-card wallet that doubles as a stand (with three viewing modes to choose from) and a holder to keep a firm grip on your phone.
The 5-foot drop protection isn’t exactly industry-leading, but the case is tough enough that you’ll never really worry about your phone no matter how active you are. The raised bezel, lifted camera ring, and shock-absorbing TPU edges will work together to ensure all your phone’s most delicate internal components are safe all day long. Sure, it’s on the pricier side compared to some of the others on our list, but it comes in a wide range of stylish pastel colors (including eye-catching yellow and orange!) and is compatible with most iPhone 12 and 13 models.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Special Advanced Compressed PC, Bayor Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) for the case, Vegan Leather, Fiberglass, and Metal Sheets for the stand
- Weight: 1.4-1.7 oz
MOUS Infinity MagSafe® Compatible Clear Phone Case
Why cover up the sleek, stylish shell Apple designed, the shell that makes the iPhone the single most recognizable phone on the planet? With this clear phone case, you can show off your phone in style while still keeping your investment protected.
Compatibility with the MagSafe charging system was integral to the design of this case, and you’ll find it’s compatible with all of MOUS’ MagSafe compatible accessories as well as Apple’s. The sturdy polycarbonate and TPU used to build the case not only has drop protection, but is treated with a special coating that makes it resistant to both scratches and UV damage (which leads to discoloration). It’s the perfect accessory to shield your phone from damage without detracting from its modern beauty.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: polycarbonate and TPU
- Weight: 42g
UAG ESSENTIAL ARMOR WITH MAGSAFE SERIES
You’ve never seen an iPhone case quite like this one! Instead of opting for the sleek, rounded edges, UAG went with a hex-shaped edge and reinforced corners that disperse impact and protect your phone’s corners in case it drops or falls. According to its website, it “Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection”. Add to that an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold and built-in antimicrobial protection to fight off germs, and you’ve got a winner.
The case is compatible with MagSafe so you can charge the phone quickly and hassle-free. Not only does it ship globally free, but it’s backed by both a lifetime warranty and quality around-the-clock customer support. One look at the affordable price tag, and you’ll be sold!
The link below is for the iPhone 13 version, but they also have them available for iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and 13 Mini.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini
- Material: Unspecified
- Weight: 0.07 lb
Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone
This is a case unlike any others—and that’s because it’s not really a case at all. Instead, it’s more of a sheath or covering made of beautiful, colorful Napa leather that slides over your phone, shielding the front and back without interfering with your access to the buttons. Inside the cover, you get not only added protection for your phone’s screen, but two card slots to make it easy to carry your credit cards and ID with you everywhere you go.
The case is MagSafe even with the cards inside their slots, so charging is a breeze anytime, anywhere. It’s the perfect compact, lightweight solution that combines versatility with accessibility, all wrapped up in an eye-catching presentation.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Napa leather
- Weight: 1.41 ounces
CAUDABE SHEATH (MAGSAFE)
Minimalism is all the rage these days, because simplicity is both beautiful and efficient. That’s exactly what this case strives for—and succeeds at brilliantly. It’s exactly what you want: a sturdy, well-designed case that is drop-resistant up to 6.6 feet (2m), made from a soft, gel-like flexible polymer that won’t scratch or crack, and features shock-absorbing capabilities that will protect your phone. Add in MagSafe compatibility, and that’s all you need. Nothing more, no extra features that cost you more than you want to spend. Just a reliable, well-designed, and (best of all) affordable iPhone case that you’ll love owning.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: gel-like, flexible polymer
- Weight: 150 g
GhosTek NAUTICAL Slim
With this case, you can safely take your phone literally anywhere! It’s backed by an IP68 rating, meaning it’s both dust-proof and water-resistant up to 6 feet deep for 90 minutes. Take it swimming, boating, yachting, kayaking, or just lounging around the pool, and rest easy knowing your phone is safe. Even the charging port is closed by a watertight seal that will keep moisture out but still make it easy to connect your phone cable when the time comes to power up.
The secure hand grip will make it easy to hang onto the phone even if your hands are wet, and the case is designed to make the buttons more reactive (and thus easier to control). Its raised edges will protect your camera from scratches and scuffs even if you’ve got it stowed in a full backpack or over-stuffed dry bag. It’s shock-proof and military-grade durability you’ll be glad is protecting your phone next time you’re out on the water.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini
- Material: Polycarbonate, Rubber, and Thermoplastic
- Weight: 3 ounces
ESR Hybrid Magnetic Case with HaloLock
This case comes with 36 (yes, you read that right!) built-in magnets that guarantee your MagSafe charger securely connects to your phone for quick, reliable charging. It’s designed to auto-align with your MagSafe and HaloLock magnetic devices—not just chargers, but wall mounts, car mounts, stands, wallets, and more.
The AirGuard corners are designed to absorb shock in case you drop your phone, and the case features both a CameraGuard lens and raised screen edges to protect the most vulnerable parts of your iPhone. The precisely aligned cutouts will give you easy access to buttons and keep the speaker pumping out sound at top volume and clarity. Thanks to its crystal clear backing, you can show off the iPhone’s gorgeous design, and trust that the case will never discolor or grow cloudy.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Unspecified polymer, with acrylic backing
- Weight: 1.55 ounces
CaseMate Pelican Ranger Clear
Looking for a case sturdy enough to keep up with your next adventure? Give the Pelican Ranger a try! It’s built with “military-grade drop protection” that’s capable of withstanding a fall/drop of up to 15 feet, anti-scratch protection, and impact-absorbing ridges that will shield your phone. Best of all, this tough-as-nails case is backed by a lifetime warranty—that’s how confident CaseMate is in its quality.
The case also features antimicrobial protection to prevent the build-up of germs, and the built-in magnets will make it easy to connect your phone to any MagSafe charger. All of the materials are plant-based, too, making it a “green” product you can be proud to own.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Plant-based “plastic”
- Weight: 109 g
CaseMate Wallet Folio
Keep your cash and cards close at hand with this wallet folio phone case. The wallet is crafted using genuine pebbled leather, featuring pockets sized for both cash and cards. It also comes with a built-in stand that will let you watch videos on your phone comfortably in landscape mode—perfect for on-the-go entertainment.
The sturdy inner case is made using recycled materials and is tough enough to both hold your phone securely in place and shield it from damage. The antimicrobial lining will prevent germs from building up on your phone, no matter how dirty your environment. And, of course, the built-in magnets make it compatible with Apple’s MagSafe chargers.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro
- Material: Genuine pebbled leather, recycled plastic polymer
- Weight: 95 Grams
Tech 21 Evo Luxe
Get a feel for the luxurious life with this iPhone case! The “premium” materials used to build the case aren’t just tough (rated for drop protection up to 12 feet), they’re also beautifully soft to the touch, giving them an elegance you just won’t find in cheaper-quality plastics. The textured back is both stylish and do an amazing job of improving your grip on the phone. You can ride the bus, hop on a plane, or go for a run knowing your phone is safely held in your hand no matter what you do.
The advanced antimicrobial technology will reduce microbes by as much as 99.99% in 24 hours, and that built-in hygienic protection will ensure your phone is clean as well as safe. The MagSafe magnets are compatible with both chargers and accessories.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Material: “Premium” soft-touch polymers
- Weight: Unspecified
CASETiFY Custom Leather Phone Case
Get yourself a case that’s designed and finished the way you want it! This sleek leather phone case can be customized not only to the phone model you own, but also the amount of protection you want, the accessories you want included (cardholder or fold-out wallet), the color of your choice, and your own name or initials monogrammed into the leather in the layout that works best for your style.
The leather is cruelty-free and biodegradable, and the case itself is made from 90% recycled and sustainable materials. Thanks to its raised edges, your phone has 360-degree protection from drops, falls, and scratches.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Cruelty-free leather and recycled plastic
- Weight: 3.84 ounces
OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES+ CLEAR Antimicrobial Case
Looking for a case that will really protect your phone? No more cheap plastic or poor designs; this OtterBox case is built to last! The case is tested and up to military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), with a thin profile that is both easy to fit in your pocket and easy to grip (no more drops or slips!). The one-piece design is hassle-free so you can slip it on and off in a second, but it’s tough enough that it will protect your phone in case you drop or bump it.
The case is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, and features built-in anti-microbial technology that will keep it clean and germ-free. Best of all, it’s compatible with all MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Weight: 2.08 ounces
Lifeproof NËXT
This phone case is designed to make your delicate electronics “lifeproof” (hence the brand name), meaning it’ll withstand snow, dirt, dust, drops, falls, bumps, and scrapes like a BEAST. Though it’s not fully waterproof, the sealed ports ensure you can take it out onto the ski or snowboarding slopes comfortably and trust the case will keep out the cold and moisture. The recycled plastic is as eco-friendly as it is tough, featuring 2-meter drop protection you can rely on all year long.
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: Plastic (including 50% recycled plastic)
- Weight: 52.80 g
Peak Design EVERYDAY CASE
Peak Design is a brand that has made its name by doing things different—and better—than its competitors. Their higher prices reflect the premium quality materials and intuitive designs that make their gear, including this phone case, such a reliable, durable choice.
This case features Peak Design’s SlimLink magnetic mounting technology, allowing you to connect it to all Peak Design Mobile Mounts, Apple’s MagSafe chargers, and most third-part magnetic accessories. It’s also insanely tough, featuring a 2.4 mm rubberized bumper that shields your phone in case of a drop or bump, a loop that makes it easy to hold your phone with just one finger, and a sturdy weatherproof shell made from 100% recycled nylon. It’ll be the perfect protective solution for your next vacation or camping trip!
Specs
- Available for: iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini
- Material: 100% recycled, BlueSign approved nylon canvas fabric shell, ultralight polycarbonate body
- Weight: 1.41 ounces