These days, the rate at which technology moves is so fast that what we think is on the cutting edge today may be seen as archaic in just a few months. The world’s leading names strive to always develop something new so that they don’t fall behind the competition. Moreover, it’s now common for companies to regularly refresh their lineup to attract consumers. Thankfully, we can rely on brands like Scosche to supply us with high-quality accessories that keep up with the most popular flagship devices.

Why do you need these you ask? Well, it looks like Apple’s so-called eco-friendly initiative created a trend wherein manufacturers no longer ship some of their products with earphones and power adapters. Meanwhile, those who still do, often bundle the most basic accessories. This leaves us with no other choice but to purchase first-party add-ons, which are often at a premium price point.

Third-party shops, on the other hand, are a mixed bag. Some might be even more expensive. Don’t be fooled by cheaper offers either as these can potentially damage your gadgets. Also, the latter makes up for the low cost with poor build quality. It might save you a few bucks now, but in the long run, you will need another replacement when it no longer works. Thus, the ideal option is to go for reputable brands like Scosche.

About Scosche Industries

What makes the stuff from this company based in California so trustworthy is their commitment to excellence. Scosche’s mission statement reads: “Our goal is to produce cutting edge, innovative accessories at a competitive price. To provide superior service and quality for our customers. To create products they will enjoy for life, with American ingenuity they appreciate.”

With over 40 years of experience under its belt, Scosche constantly adapts to the ever-changing market. As we noted earlier, the technology landscape is dynamic. Since 1980, their catalog has regularly evolved to cater to whatever was in demand at the time.

Likewise, they take consumer feedback seriously and make necessary improvements whenever applicable. There is no doubt that Apple remains a major force in the mobile device industry. The tech group’s iPhones are hailed by tech pundits as user-friendly, powerful, and feature-packed.

As such, each time a new model launches, it usually touts game-changing functionalities in addition to its upgraded performance. Its latest is MagSafe, which provides another level of convenience when it comes to accessories. As always, Scosche is ready for it.

Understanding MagSafe

After its debut on the iPhone 12 series, MagSafe’s favorable reception means it’s intact on the iPhone 13 as well. Apple’s proprietary magnetic system makes the process of attaching accessories intuitive. Some people confuse this with wireless charging, which they claim has been available on Flagship Android OEMs way before iPhones adopted the technology.

However, it is more than that. Behind the rear glass panel of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 are a circle and strip of magnets. These are in a distinct formation wherein compatible accessories snap on strongly and in the right orientation. Officially, Apple only sells silicone cases, leather cases, leather sleeves, clear cases, and chargers. Therefore, check out these MagSafe items from Scosche.

Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone

1 MagicMount Pro2 Editors Rating star

Check Price

2 MagicMount Pro Charge5 Editors Rating To put it simply, this accessory primarily functions exactly like the MagicMount Pro2. The suction cup base features Scosche's StickGrip material, which means you're free to place it wherever it suits your need. As the name tells us, it can recharge your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as well. Since it uses the Qi wireless charging standard, any smartphone that is equipped with the aforementioned technology is compatible. To address their lack of MagSafe systems, the MagicMount Pro Charge5 also includes a MagicPlate. Before you stick it on the back of your device, try to check where the wireless charging coils are located. Normally, most manufacturers tend to position it right in the middle of the rear cover. Other extras in the box are a 20W adapter with a USB-C port for your vehicle's auxiliary power outlet and two cable management clips.

3 GoBat MS 5K Editors Rating If you already bought the official MagSafe Battery Pack, you'll notice that despite the bulk it adds to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, it falls short of expectations. Users claim it can barely fully charge the smallest model, let alone the rest of the roster. Like we said earlier, Scosche understands what its users need. So, the GoBat MS 5K boasts a capacity of 5,000 mAh and a whole lot more when it comes to charging capabilities. Recharge via MagSafe, the Qi pad, or the USB-C port. It even comes in black and white colorways. You can find the USB-C port at the bottom in between the power button and LED battery indicator lights. Much like the MagicMount Pro Charge5, devices that support Qi wireless charging technology are supported. The value this brings to the table makes it an awesome accessory to have handy.

More Than Just MagSafe

We might have just highlighted their exceptional selection of MagSafe compatible products, but Scosche has a lot more to offer. They have a wide selection that covers mounting systems, heart rate monitors, health & wellness, Bluetooth audio, vehicle cameras, car audio, and charging. Their online store even features a tool that helps customers find what they want. Trust us! There’s something for everyone.

