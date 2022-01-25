For men blessed with a glorious beard, grooming is even more important than ever!

Guys with clean-shaven faces or minimal facial hair can get away with expending little or no effort. There’s so little that there’s not enough to worry about.

But beards require a whole new level of grooming. You’ve got to trim it regularly, keep it from looking wild and wooly, and don’t even get me started on the annoyance that is “beardruff”.

Beard shampoos are an absolutely critical component in beard grooming. In fact, it’s the first step in your long and complex beard care process. After all, it’s only after you know your beard is truly clean that you can get on with the straightening, brushing, oiling, waxing, and shaping.

Below, we’ve collected a list of the absolute best beard shampoos, products that will maximize cleanliness and add a delightfully masculine scent to your beard.

Take the time to not only look over each product, reading the pros and cons, but also read the “Buying Guide and FAQs” section that will share with you everything you need to know about buying the beard shampoo that will give you a truly spectacular-looking beard.

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

If you have a beard or you’re trying to grow one, you need to choose the right beard shampoo for it. Read on to find out why beard shampoos are an essential item to own and how to use them.

Is Beard Shampoo Really Necessary?

This is a question I found myself asking when first I started growing my current luxurious beard. It was easier to just let the water rinse away the grime—or so I thought!

Beard shampoo serves very specific roles in keeping your beard (and face) clean:

Fights odor. Beard hair can get a bit stinky if not washed regularly. The accumulation of food particles, sweat, grime, dirt, and dead skin cells may turn malodorous after a while, but beard shampoos strip away any odor particles and leave your beard smelling delightful.

Reduces itchiness. Dead skin cells tend to build up on your skin and beard hairs. If those cells are allowed to accumulate, they may increase the formation of skin bacteria that cause irritation, inflammation, acne, and itchiness. Beard shampoo works like a gentle cleanser to eliminate bacteria and germs and soothe your skin.

Preserves natural oils. A good beard shampoo will strip away excess skin and hair oils, but leave just enough that your hair and face are protected.

Protects against beardruff. The last thing you want is a flaky beard! Beardruff is an accumulation of dead skin cells, dirt, grime, food, and other particles that build up in your lush beard. Eventually, it'll begin to fall out and leave your shirt looking "snow-covered"—not appealing! Beard shampoo gets rid of these particles to prevent beardruff.

Facilitates grooming. Beard shampoo can help to soften your beard hairs, making it easier to comb, brush, and shape. You'll find it's a critical component of your grooming routine!

Beard Shampoo 101

Beard shampoo comes in two different forms:

Liquid Shampoo – This is the “classic” option which most of us have used at some point in our lives. It typically comes in a bottle or tube (of various sizes), and is easy to apply to your beard with minimal effort.

This is the “classic” option which most of us have used at some point in our lives. It typically comes in a bottle or tube (of various sizes), and is easy to apply to your beard with minimal effort. Shampoo Bars – These have become more popular in the last decade for a number of reasons, particularly among travelers. Not only are bars TSA-approved (unlike larger bottles of liquid shampoo), but there is very little risk of leakage or spillage, and you can bring more than enough shampoo for a weeks-long trip. However, people looking for all-natural options will often prefer bars, as they tend to be made using only natural/organic ingredients.

The ingredients in your beard shampoo are very important to the effectiveness of the shampoo—and, of course, the resulting health of your beard.

Shampoos typically contain a few “layers” of ingredients:

Carrier oils as the “base” layer. Carrier oils are light oils (like almond or coconut oil) that are easily absorbed into your skin and hair. They’re also gentle enough not to cause irritation and dilute the stronger essential oils. They’ll also help to soften your beard hair and reduce itchiness.

Essential oils as the “middle” layer. These are stronger oils (like tea tree or peppermint oil) that work as an anti-bacterial agent to eliminate dead skin cells, odors, and bacterial build-up on your skin and hair. They’re the “cleansing” part of the shampoo, but are usually so potent they have to be diluted with carrier oils to avoid irritation. They also provide a powerful scent component and may even encourage hair growth.

Micronutrients as the “top” layer. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants all provide nourishment for your facial skin and hair follicles, encouraging better pH balance, facilitating hair growth, increasing circulation, etc. Biotin, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and antioxidants are all commonly used to promote stronger, thicker, healthier beard hairs.

Unfortunately, many shampoos also contain a lot of chemical ingredients, which help to thicken, increase the absorption of, or create a richer lather from the shampoo. We’ll get into this in greater detail below (see the section “A Quick Lesson on Shampoo Ingredients”).

Your Buying Guide to the Perfect Beard Shampoo

When shopping for a beard shampoo, there are a few factors you need to consider:

Multi-Purpose Use – You know how grooming products made for men will often be “multi-purpose” products? For example, you may find an “all-in-one” product that is beard shampoo, wash, and conditioner. These are typically inexpensive and often effective, making them a great budget buy.

However, guys who want to really pay extra attention to their beard may be better off sticking with single-purpose products—a bottle each of dedicated beard shampoo and conditioner. That way, you have greater control over how often you wash and condition your beard, allowing you to adapt your hygiene according to how your beard responds to the products.

Finish – Shampoos are designed to strip excess oil from your beard hair and facial skin, but some are made with oils (essential and carrier oils, as explained above) intended to protect your beard against dryness after the washing. Sometimes, they’ll have too much oil, and you’ll find your beard feels slightly greasy or covered with an oily film after washing. It’s worth looking for a shampoo that has a non-greasy finish so your beard will feel soft and clean to the touch.

Scent – Scent plays a huge role not in the washing part of the beard, but the post-shower grooming. The scent of your beard shampoo will be “layered” on with your deodorant, body spray, cologne, beard wax/oil/balm, and other grooming products. If the scent is overpowering or doesn’t match the scents of your other grooming products, it will mess with the “finished product”.

Some men like to have two or three different shampoos that can be mixed and matched with various scent profiles—for example, one for a heavier, sweeter night-time fragrance, and another for the lighter, airier daytime fragrance. Or, stick with a more “neutral” scent like peppermint, eucalyptus, or tea tree oil, which is compatible with most scent profiles.

Bottle Size – This is a factor that plays a role in A) whether or not you can bring your beard shampoo on your travels, and B) how long the shampoo will last. You can obviously find wholesale-sized bottles on the cheap, but those tend to be more chemical-laden and often less effective beard shampoos. Plus, they’re not travel-friendly. On the other hand, there are some truly pricey shampoos that come in tiny bottles, so you’ll use up your supply in a matter of weeks, rather than months.

Consider buying two shampoos: one for daily use at home, and one to pack for your travels. That way, you can get a decent-sized bottle that offers great value, but you also have a portable option to take with you anywhere you go. It’s the perfect solution for always having a high-quality beard shampoo handy no matter where you are!

Allergic Reaction – This isn’t something you always can factor in before you buy the shampoo, but definitely something to think about.

Some people are allergic to standard shampoo ingredients like Vitamin E, jojoba oil, coconut oil, peppermint, tea tree oil, etc. If you know you’re allergic, read the list of ingredients to make sure you’re buying a shampoo free of whatever triggers your allergy.

But if you’ve never experience an allergic reaction before and aren’t sure if you’re allergic to anything, it’s still worth paying attention to your skin and hair for the first 2-3 weeks of using a new shampoo. If your skin feels extra-itchy, your beardruff increases, and you notice redness or inflammation, these are all signs that you’re allergic to something in the shampoo.

Claims – Beware of any shampoo that claims to offer too-good-to-be-true results, especially regarding hair growth. Shampoos that contain biotin will often be marketed as “hair regrowth” or “hair thickening” shampoos, but the truth is that their effects are minor at best. Don’t pay a fortune for an over-hyped product just because the sales page makes grandiose claims. Do your research before buying any of these products, and you’ll find that their claims range from scientifically unsubstantiated to downright inaccurate.

Price – Price is probably the least important factor to consider when buying a beard shampoo, but you should still keep it in mind. After all, if you find the perfect beard shampoo that hits all the right notes—the perfect scent, beautiful lather, non-greasy finish, and it leaves your beard soft and beautifully pliable—but costs more than you can afford, it’s going to be a massive let-down.

A good bottle of high-quality beard shampoo will usually range between $15 and $25. If you find the perfect shampoo that’s a bit out of your price range, consider buying it and a budget shampoo that you can use interchangeably to keep grooming costs manageable.

A Quick Lesson on Beard Shampoo Ingredients

One of the most important factors to consider when beard shampoo-shopping is the ingredients the shampoo contains. Simply put, there are a few that you absolutely want in your shampoo, as well as a few that you’d do well to avoid at all costs.

Let’s start with the “no-no” ingredients. These include:

SLS, or sodium lauryl sulfate, an ingredient that is added to make a thick, foamy lather. It is a known toxin and can have mutagenic effects on your cells.

or sodium lauryl sulfate, an ingredient that is added to make a thick, foamy lather. It is a known toxin and can have mutagenic effects on your cells. SLES, or sodium laureth sulfate, an ingredient that strips the excess oil from your hairs. It can damage your hair and leave it brittle, cause excess frizziness, and even trigger allergic reactions, particularly in men with sensitive skin types.

or sodium laureth sulfate, an ingredient that strips the excess oil from your hairs. It can damage your hair and leave it brittle, cause excess frizziness, and even trigger allergic reactions, particularly in men with sensitive skin types. Sodium chloride, or salt, an ingredient used to thicken shampoos. It can dry out your facial skin, leaving it itchy and even contribute to hair loss.

or salt, an ingredient used to thicken shampoos. It can dry out your facial skin, leaving it itchy and even contribute to hair loss. Parabens, an ingredient that acts as a preservative to keep the shampoos from spoiling. It mimics the effects of estrogen in your body and may contribute to breast cancer cell growth (yes, in men, too!).

an ingredient that acts as a preservative to keep the shampoos from spoiling. It mimics the effects of estrogen in your body and may contribute to breast cancer cell growth (yes, in men, too!). PEG, or polyethylene glycols, an ingredient that thickens shampoos. It can be cross-contaminated with harmful chemicals and byproducts.

or polyethylene glycols, an ingredient that thickens shampoos. It can be cross-contaminated with harmful chemicals and byproducts. Alcohol, an ingredient used to strip excess oil from beard hair. It may cause excessive dryness.

an ingredient used to strip excess oil from beard hair. It may cause excessive dryness. Synthetic colors, ingredients used to add color to a shampoo for the visual effect. They may be derived from coal-tar or petroleum, and have been linked to a number of diseases, including cancer.

ingredients used to add color to a shampoo for the visual effect. They may be derived from coal-tar or petroleum, and have been linked to a number of diseases, including cancer. DEA and TEA, two foaming agents and emulsifiers that enable water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients in your shampoo to mix. They have been linked to higher rates of skin cancer.

two foaming agents and emulsifiers that enable water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients in your shampoo to mix. They have been linked to higher rates of skin cancer. Triclosan, an antibacterial ingredient used to extend the shelf life of beard shampoos. It’s known to disrupt hormones, trigger neuro-developmental problems, and contribute to higher cancer risk.

an antibacterial ingredient used to extend the shelf life of beard shampoos. It’s known to disrupt hormones, trigger neuro-developmental problems, and contribute to higher cancer risk. Formaldehyde, an ingredient that acts as a preservative to stop microbial growth. It is a known human carcinogen and can be dangerous with regular exposure.

an ingredient that acts as a preservative to stop microbial growth. It is a known human carcinogen and can be dangerous with regular exposure. Dimethicone, a silicone ingredient that is added to make your hair look richer, thicker, and glossier. However, it actually makes your hair limp, heavy, and lifeless, and the “plastic” coating can prevent the absorption of nutrients and moisture critical for good beard hair health.

a silicone ingredient that is added to make your hair look richer, thicker, and glossier. However, it actually makes your hair limp, heavy, and lifeless, and the “plastic” coating can prevent the absorption of nutrients and moisture critical for good beard hair health. Synthetic fragrances, which enhance the scent of shampoos. These are made with hidden chemicals that may have disruptive endocrine effects, trigger asthma, and contribute to higher cancer rates.

Make sure to read over the list of ingredients on the bottle of any shampoo you’re considering buying. If you see any of these on the list, it’s time to look elsewhere!

Now that we’ve gotten the harmful ingredients out of the way, let’s talk about the “good”, beneficial ingredients that will increase the health of your face, hair follicles, and beard hairs.

Some of the best ingredients to look for are:

Good carrier oils like coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, geranium oil, argan oil, and almond oil.

like coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, geranium oil, argan oil, and almond oil. Good essential oils like lavender oil, peppermint oil, lemon oil, lemongrass oil, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils.

like lavender oil, peppermint oil, lemon oil, lemongrass oil, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils. Antioxidant-rich ingredients like green tea, organic hemp, fruit extracts, and root extracts.

like green tea, organic hemp, fruit extracts, and root extracts. Soothing antibacterial ingredients like honey and chamomile.

like honey and chamomile. Scent-rich ingredients like sandalwood and bergamot oil.

These are all highly potent and beneficial ingredients that will provide the natural cleansing, nourishing, moisturizing, and protecting you need from a good beard shampoo.

For those worried about hair loss, shampoos that contain niacin (increases circulation), phyto-caffeine (reduces thinning), and histidine (shields from UVA/UVB radiation and prevents excessive copper intake) are all ingredients to look for.

For those with very curly, coarse, or frizzy hair, shampoos that contain glycerin (locks moisture into hair), seed oils (like blackseed, grapeseed, or Abyssinian seed oils, which moisturize and detangle strands), and essential butters and oils (like shea butter and argan oil, which hydrates hair and maintains glossy curls) are ideal ingredients.

For those with oily hair, shampoos that contain tea tree oil can do wonders to strip excess skin/hair oils and maintain a healthy oil balance.

For those with extra-dry or dyed hair, shampoos that contain argan, coconut, macadamia, or almond oil will help to hydrate and nourish your hair.

For those looking to add volume, shampoos that contain Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, Vitamin C, coconut, almond, and sunflower oils will help to thicken straight hair. Keratin-containing shampoos can also help to increase protein absorption into the strands and smooth and soften your hair.

For those with dandruff, shampoos that contain anti-fungal agents (like ketoconazole or selenium disulfide) can help to kill off the bacteria causing your beard to flake.

FAQs:

How often should I wash my beard?

Ideally, you should wash your beard with warm water daily, but apply shampoo and conditioner 1-3 times per week. Men with dry skin will want to stick with 1-2 shampoo/conditioner washes per week to avoid stripping away much-needed oils. Men with oily or combination skin may want to shampoo no less than 3 times per week to prevent the build-up of skin oils.

There is no hard and fast rule, so you should keep a close eye on your beard and skin health to watch for signs of beardruff, oiliness, or dryness. That will inform you if you’re washing too much, not enough, or just the right amount!

Does washing my beard help it grow?

Yes, it does!

When you wash your beard (properly), you eliminate a lot of the grime, dead skin cells, dirt, and oils that build up. These accumulated particles can actually decrease circulation, prevent proper hydration and oxygenation of your hairs and follicles, and slow hair growth. By washing your beard regularly, you keep your hair follicles in tip-top shape, encouraging their natural, steady growth rates.

Can I use baby shampoo to wash my beard?

If you have very sensitive skin, baby shampoo may be a great option for keeping your beard clean. Baby shampoo is much gentler than adult shampoos, so it’s less likely to trigger irritation or allergic reactions on your skin.

Is beard wash better than regular shampoo?

Most “regular” shampoo is designed for the hairs on your head, which A) are tougher, B) are a different texture, and C) have a different oil balance than your beard hairs. Many hair shampoos are designed to strip away a lot of oil—more than is present in your beard—so they can lead to dryness, brittle hair, and skin irritation.

You absolutely can use the same shampoo for both your head and beard, but it’s critical that you pay close attention to how your face and facial hair reacts to it. If you notice your beard is changing—getting dry, accumulating excess oil, feeling greasy, or looking brittle—then it’s a sign the shampoo is too strong. In cases like that, it’s worth getting a gentler beard shampoo formulated specifically for your facial hair and skin.