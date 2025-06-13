Salt is a versatile ingredient for just about anything, from food, skincare, arts and crafts, and even to clothing. It helps restore fabric vibrancy and other scientific methods, like mixing heat to saline, permanently alters the fabric’s structure and texture. Hence, with the power of salt, Vollebak turned its M65 Field Jacket into a lightweight and water-resistant everyday wear.

Vollebak reinvented the centuries-old Japanese tradition of using salt and heat to make fabric stronger, breathable, and denser. The team doused 100% recycled nylon in a benzyl alcohol solution then heat-shrunk it in salt to disrupt its fibers at a molecular level. The outcome is a textured, lightweight, durable, and water-repellant outer shell. It rendered a tough, puckered, and radically modern surface.

Likewise, the salt-shrinking process resulted in folds unique to each jacket. This means no to two jackets are alike. Importantly, the process gave the M65 Field Jacket some tactical benefits: breathability and movability. Heat dissipates from the body faster and movements become easier as the fabric clings to the body less.

Likewise, the puckered surface increases the fabric’s density, making it water-repellant. Plus, a C0 fluorocarbon-free DWR treatment makes light rain roll off like beads on the surface. Meanwhile, a cotton-nylon blend interior lining offers softness and wind resistance without overheating.

Vollebak’s M65 Field Jacket features a silhouette inspired by the iconic M-65, fitted with four exterior storm-flap pockets, and a secure interior zipped chest pocket. Technical additions include metal snap fasteners, a two-way Riri zipper, and twin-needle stitching in all pressure points to make it ruggedly durable. The design is available in a military green and royal blue colorway.

Images courtesy of Vollebak