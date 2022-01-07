10 Best Laser Hair Growth Caps and Hair Growth Devices

BEST LASER GROWTH DEVICES

star At the top of our list is the iRestore hair growth device, an “industry-leader” with 282 built-in LED and laser lights (totaling 1410 mW of power output) to combat hair thinning, baldness, and alopecia. The low-level laser light therapy is intended to deliver results in 3-6 months (including a 6-month full refund guarantee if you’re not satisfied), with a design that covers more scalp area than any other device on our list. The “advanced” laser and red light technology uses a wavelength optimal for penetrating both your hair follicles and scalp, which delivers results up to 43% of visible improvement in hair thickness. It’s perfect for use 2-3 times a week. Thanks to its hands-free design (you just wear it like a hat!), you can enjoy the treatment while watching TV, reading a book, or even sitting at the dinner table. Note: For best results, it’s recommended to combine this laser hair growth device with other treatments (including thinning hair shampoo, minoxidil, finasteride, or hair growth serums). It’s not the cheapest on our list, but it’s certainly user-friendly. If, for any reason, you need to pause the treatment, you can. The device has a timer display that enables you to start, pause, and resume the treatment. The medical-grade padding makes it incredibly comfortable to wear. Pros check For alopecia, pattern baldness, thinning hair, and a receding hairline

For alopecia, pattern baldness, thinning hair, and a receding hairline check Improvements within three to six months of using

Improvements within three to six months of using check It offers maximum scalp coverage

It offers maximum scalp coverage check Timer display for pause and resume the treatment Cons cross-alt It’s a corded device

It’s a corded device cross-alt Pricey Specs Power: 1410mW

Wave length: 650nm

180-day Full Refund Policy check Developed by NASA engineers

Developed by NASA engineers check Completely portable, while being wireless

Completely portable, while being wireless check Scalp penetration up to 5mm for follicle stimulation Cons cross-alt Reviews says that the device breaks easily

Reviews says that the device breaks easily cross-alt Power button gets damaged when handling Specs Power: N/A

Wave length: 680nm

Low-level light therapy stimulation check Cold laser meaning it won’t be invasive or painful

Cold laser meaning it won’t be invasive or painful check It comes with an automatic timer

It comes with an automatic timer check Beeps every 10 minutes during the treatment Cons cross-alt Battery life of this laser device isn’t that good

Battery life of this laser device isn’t that good cross-alt It’s not available to purchase on Amazon Specs Power: 1360 Mw

Wave length: 650 nm

Lasers distributed for hard-to-reach areas check Three 30 minutes treatments per week to reap the benefits

Three 30 minutes treatments per week to reap the benefits check Improve the quality and growth within 12 to 24 weeks

Improve the quality and growth within 12 to 24 weeks check Switch off automatically when the treatment ends Cons cross-alt Quality issues with the item they received

Quality issues with the item they received cross-alt Not suitable for darker skin Specs Power: N/A

Wave length: 650nm

Expect to grow 129 additional hairs per square inch check FDA-cleared treatment

FDA-cleared treatment check Use it for half an hour three times a week

Use it for half an hour three times a week check Bio-Light comfort design Cons cross-alt Isn’t suitable for heads larger than 22.5 inches

Isn’t suitable for heads larger than 22.5 inches cross-alt Reviews says it isn’t very comfortable and doesn’t fit well Specs Power: 1360Mw

Wave length: 650nm

Using only six minutes every day check It’s effective for hereditary hair loss

It’s effective for hereditary hair loss check Use it in a portable hands-free way

Use it in a portable hands-free way check Automatically turn off after the six minutes Cons cross-alt Head is a bit warm after using this cap Specs Power: 410 mW

Wave length: 650nm

Therapeutic lasers to reach the scalp effectively check Band design ensures greater comfort during use

Band design ensures greater comfort during use check 90 seconds of use for three times a week

90 seconds of use for three times a week check 82 medical-grade lasers to provide full scalp coverage Cons cross-alt If fits too loosely, you will have to buy replacement teeth

If fits too loosely, you will have to buy replacement teeth cross-alt It is a bit heavy Specs Power: 1230mW

Wave length: 655nm

Encourage the growth of 129 new hairs per square inch check Highly effective collimated (straight line) light therapy

Highly effective collimated (straight line) light therapy check Cordless, comfortable, and portable device,

Cordless, comfortable, and portable device, check Three times a week for 11 minutes Cons cross-alt Not suitable for dark skin tones

Not suitable for dark skin tones cross-alt Some customers experience increased shedding Specs Power: 5mw per beam

Wave length: 655nm

It can be used in conjunction with a serum check Encourages a 39-percent growth of hair over 20 weeks

Encourages a 39-percent growth of hair over 20 weeks check Serum contains biotin that helps to make your roots stronger

Serum contains biotin that helps to make your roots stronger check Use it for three to five minutes every day Cons cross-alt Instruction manual isn’t very clear

Instruction manual isn’t very clear cross-alt Users reported pain and discomfort when using brush Specs Power: N/A

Wave length: N/A

Pulsed electrical fields to improve the quality of hair check Only have to use for three minutes every day

Only have to use for three minutes every day check Stimulate hair growth on other areas

Stimulate hair growth on other areas check You can get results within four weeks of use Cons cross-alt User reviews reports doubtful results in hair growth Specs Power: N/A

Wave length: N/A

Weight: 1.65 pounds CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Laser hair growth devices make some pretty big promises—visible hair re-growth in just 3-6 months!—but how well do they actually deliver? And do they all provide the same results, or do only some work?

Before you buy any of the products above, let’s take a deep dive into everything you need to know about laser hair growth devices—starting with the most important question:

How Do Laser Hair Growth Devices Work?

Laser hair growth devices use something called “low-level laser therapy” (LLLT). Simply put, they beam low-level laser lights (emitted from LED diodes or lasers) into your scalp, stimulating both the scalp itself and the myriad follicles that grow your hair.

The photons emitted by the laser lights penetrate your scalp and are absorbed by your hair follicles. The light actually shifts the follicles from the “resting” phase to the active “growth” phase.

Remember, hair grows in three stages:

Anagen, or growth phase

Catagen, or transition phase

Telogen, or resting phase

Typically, 90-95% of your hair is in the anagen phase. However, baldness is the result of the hair being “stuck” in the telogen phase for too long. Over time, the hairs weaken and the follicles become less effective at growing healthy, strong hair. Eventually, it thins and falls out—what you see as “baldness”.

Laser hair growth devices work by:

Extending the anagen (growth) phase of healthy hairs Shifting the hairs in telogen phase into active growth phase

The light also encourages the body to increase the production of ATP, which releases nitric oxide, stimulates metabolic processes, and increases oxygen and nutrient delivery to the scalp and hair follicles. All of this helps to increase the health of your hair follicles and scalp, encouraging healthier, stronger hair.

Do Laser Hair Growth Devices Actually Work?

There isn’t actually a lot of concrete evidence to prove that these laser hair growth devices work as they claim to. Some studies have been done confirming the effectiveness of LLLT (as you’ll see below), but experts agree that the “results of laser therapy are inconsistent” and the “conclusion of the medical community seems to be that it appears to work for some people, but not for others” [1].

The U.S. National Library of Medicine [2] has a list of 15 clinical trials conducted into the effects of LLLT for hair regrowth, and the preliminary results are promising:

One 2014 study [3] found that LLLT for the scalp “significantly improved hair counts in women with androgenetic alopecia”, adding onto a 2013 study [4] that proved that LLLT “significantly improved hair counts in males with androgenetic alopecia”.

found that LLLT for the scalp “significantly improved hair counts in women with androgenetic alopecia”, adding onto a 2013 study that proved that LLLT “significantly improved hair counts in males with androgenetic alopecia”. A 2009 study [5] into the HairMax comb (listed above) concluded, “results of this study suggest that the HairMax LaserComb is an effective, well tolerated and safe laser phototherapy device for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia in males”.

into the HairMax comb (listed above) concluded, “results of this study suggest that the HairMax LaserComb is an effective, well tolerated and safe laser phototherapy device for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia in males”. Another 2014 [6] study reinforced the data above, stating, “LLLT for hair growth in both men and women appears to be both safe and effective. The optimum wavelength, coherence and dosimetric parameters remain to be determined.”

Even more “official” sites like WebMD have mostly positive things to say about laser hair regrowth devices, citing studies that provided encouraging preliminary results into these methods’ effectiveness for treating baldness.

However, they do highlight one important fact [7]: “For patients experiencing the earlier stages of hair thinning and loss, laser caps can be effective in treating and slowing this loss. No treatment can completely stop hair loss, especially when due to genetics. However, laser caps and other non-surgical hair restoration methods can slow the progression of hair loss when used consistently.”

Well, that’s definitely encouraging! Laser hair growth devices may not be able to fully stop or reverse hair loss (like they claim), but they can at least slow it down. You may get a few more years of healthy, thick hair thanks to the devices on our list above.

Lasers vs. LED Light Hair Growth Treatments:

With Low Level Laser Therapy devices like those on our list, there are one of two treatments used: lasers or LED lights.

On the surface, they’re both pretty similar. They both emit light within a certain wavelength (typically on the infrared spectrum) with the intention of stimulating hair growth, increasing follicle activity, and improving blood flow to the scalp.

However, there are some differences between the two that you need to know before you choose which laser hair growth device you buy:

Light Coherence – Lasers emit “monochromatic” light on a single wavelength, while LEDs emit multi-colored light in a broader range of wavelengths. What does this mean?

Laser lights are more focused (coherent) with a narrow beam that is more easily targeted for precision, which is why it’s used in so many medical treatments. The specific wavelengths of laser light will penetrate deeply into your scalp and activate the hair follicles.

LED lights, on the other hand, won’t penetrate as far into your scalp. The effects will be mostly on the surface.

Wavelength – The “ideal” wavelength for stimulating hair follicle function is 680 nm. Lasers can be specifically modulated to emit light of this wavelength, but LED lights are far less specific and thus less effective at stimulating hair growth.

Power – Lasers are, as you probably guessed, a great deal stronger than LEDs. They generate a great deal more power, which means the light is more likely to remain coherent and retain its energy as it penetrates through the scalp to reach the hair follicles.

These three differences are actually incredibly important! Just reading over them, you can instantly see that LED devices have far less potential effectiveness than devices that use lasers. Make sure that you only buy products that use lasers if you want the best possible results.

Other Possible Hair Growth Treatments:

The FDA has approved two drugs for treating pattern baldness [8]:

Finasteride – Finasteride (sold under the name Propecia) prevents the production of DHT, the hormone that is largely responsible for male pattern baldness. It’s said to be about 90% effective at slowing hair loss in men, and may even lead to some hair regrowth. The effects will only last as long as you’re taking the pill (once a day).

Minoxidil – Minoxidil (sold under the name Rogaine), stimulates hair growth, though the precise mechanics of how it works aren’t fully understood even after years of use. It won’t, however, stop your hairline from receding because it doesn’t block the DHT that is causing the hair loss. It’s said to work in around 66% of the population, most effective for men under 40 who have just begun losing hair. It’s a topical application you apply directly to your scalp. Results may take up to 4 months to present, but like finasteride, it will stop being effective as soon as you stop applying it.

Experts also recommend biotin for treating hair loss. Biotin, or Vitamin B7, increases follicle growth by helping your body to produce more keratin, the protein used to form new hair cells. Consuming a lot of biotin-rich foods—such as eggs, meat, vegetables, nuts, and seeds—can provide the body with more Vitamin B7, strengthening and protecting the hair.

Pros and Cons of Laser Hair Growth Devices for Hair Loss

Pros:

Easy to use at home. Simply slip on that hat, band, or helmet, and let the laser light therapy does it work!

Simply slip on that hat, band, or helmet, and let the laser light therapy does it work! Non-invasive. No surgical procedures are necessary, and there’s no need to visit a hospital or clinic.

No surgical procedures are necessary, and there’s no need to visit a hospital or clinic. Painless. You may feel a bit of heat on your scalp while the device is active, but the light won’t typically cause discomfort and certainly not pain.

You may feel a bit of heat on your scalp while the device is active, but the light won’t typically cause discomfort and certainly not pain. No side effects. Minoxidil and finasteride (the two FDA-approved hair loss medications) both include a number of side effects—including acne, skin rash, inflammation, decreased sex drive, and erection and ejaculation difficulties—that may stop you from taking them. Hair growth devices, on the other hand, are perfectly safe and side effect-free.

Cons:

Potentially ineffective. Remember that these devices are not true medical therapies (in a clinic using proper equipment). As mentioned above, there is a very real possibility that they will have no effect in slowing or reversing your hair loss because LLLT just doesn’t work for some people or some forms of baldness.

Remember that these devices are not true medical therapies (in a clinic using proper equipment). As mentioned above, there is a very real possibility that they will have no effect in slowing or reversing your hair loss because LLLT just doesn’t work for some people or some forms of baldness. Lack of conclusive evidence. Research has just begun to scratch the surface on concrete scientific proof that LLLT works as a treatment for baldness . Most of the devices sold today are manufactured using incomplete data and aren’t backed up by thorough testing.

Research has just begun to scratch the surface on concrete scientific proof that LLLT works as a treatment for baldness Most of the devices sold today are manufactured using incomplete data and aren’t backed up by thorough testing. Quality may vary. Some less-than-ethical manufacturers have rushed to put out “popular” products without doing proper research, testing, and analysis of what they’re putting out. Quality control is a very real problem with many of the devices available online, a large percentage of which are manufactured in China.

What to Consider Before Buying Laser Hair Growth Devices

If you’ve gotten this far and still want to give laser hair growth devices a try, good for you! It’s at least worth trying to stop hair loss in its tracks before it turns into full-on baldness. You might not be ready for surgery or medications quite yet, but you’re taking steps to combat hair loss before it gets too bad.

Here are the important factors to consider when shopping for laser hair growth devices:

Type – There are four different types of laser hair growth devices available to you:

Caps – These are the most discreet of the laser hair growth devices. They look just like a regular baseball cap, and you can wear them anywhere without drawing attention to what you’re doing. They typically are worn for sessions ranging between 6 and 30 minutes, used either daily or 2-3 times per week. However, for those with a large amount of hair and only small patches of thinning, they might not be maximally effective because the existing healthy hair may prevent the laser light from reaching the scalp.

These are the most discreet of the laser hair growth devices. They look just like a regular baseball cap, and you can wear them anywhere without drawing attention to what you’re doing. They typically are worn for sessions ranging between 6 and 30 minutes, used either daily or 2-3 times per week. However, for those with a large amount of hair and only small patches of thinning, they might not be maximally effective because the existing healthy hair may prevent the laser light from reaching the scalp. Helmets – Helmets are a bit bulkier and more noticeable than caps, but they tend to have more power and are often better-designed. They share the same downside as caps—thick hair may interfere with the emitted light—but typically last longer and are less prone to malfunctions.

Helmets are a bit bulkier and more noticeable than caps, but they tend to have more power and are often better-designed. They share the same downside as caps—thick hair may interfere with the emitted light—but typically last longer and are less prone to malfunctions. Combs – Laser hair growth combs are handheld devices that allow you to directly stimulate the parts of your scalp where your hair is thinning. Their bristles can massage your skin to increase circulation, and you can use the comb to brush thick, healthy hair out of the way for direct and effective treatment of bald or thinning spots. However, you have to operate them by hand, and it can grow quite tiresome to brush your hair for the full duration of the therapy session (ranging from 3 to 15 minutes).

Laser hair growth combs are handheld devices that allow you to directly stimulate the parts of your scalp where your hair is thinning. Their bristles can massage your skin to increase circulation, and you can use the comb to brush thick, healthy hair out of the way for direct and effective treatment of bald or thinning spots. However, you have to operate them by hand, and it can grow quite tiresome to brush your hair for the full duration of the therapy session (ranging from 3 to 15 minutes). Headbands – Headbands can cover more scalp area than combs, but will be more versatile and discreet than helmets. Typically, they come with fewer laser diodes than helmets, but more than combs. You can treat only the problem areas where your hair is thinning, or you can use it to stimulate growth across your entire head—all you have to do is place it correctly and let the light do its work!

Size – If you’re choosing a helmet or cap-style device, you need to take into account the size (circumference and shape) of your head. You might not be able to fit the “standard” cap size (your head is too large or too small). Many of the negative user reviews about the cap and helmet-style devices complain about the devices being painfully tight or uncomfortable because they cannot be adjusted to accommodate unusual head sizes or shapes.

Extent of Hair Loss – How widespread is the hair loss? Are you dealing with small patches in specific locations (receding hairline, bald patch on the top of your head, etc.) or with full-head thinning or balding?

For “spot treatments” in specific locations, you might be better off with a band or comb that allows you to target precise patches. For more widespread hair loss, you might want to choose the cap or helmet-style device that can treat your whole head at once.

Cycle Time – This is also known as “session time”, or how long each cycle/session of treatment lasts. As you saw from the list above, some devices opt for 20-30 minute sessions 2-3 times a week, while others prefer 3-10 minute sessions daily.

The effectiveness won’t usually change based on the session time—by the end of the week, you’ll have accumulated roughly the same amount of treatment minutes. But what will change is the convenience level. If you find it hard to slot in 20-30 minutes for treatment every day because of your busy schedule, you may want to opt for a device that utilizes a much shorter daily cycle.

FDA Clearance – This is an absolute must! FDA-approved devices have been rigorously tested for safety (if not effectiveness), meaning they meet certain quality control and operational standards. Devices that aren’t FDA-cleared/FDA-approved are usually manufactured overseas with far less quality control or oversight. They are the devices most likely to malfunction or overheat.

Laser Count – There is no “standard” laser count, but it’s safe to say that more is typically better. The more lasers there are in the device, the wider surface area it can treat and the more likely it is that the light will penetrate through healthy hair and your scalp to actually reach the follicles.

Laser Wavelength – As mentioned above, the ideal laser wavelength for stimulating your hair follicles is 670 nm. However, laser hair growth devices will typically use lasers in a wavelength range of 630 to 680 nm. The closer to 670 nm, the more effectively the light will work!

Portability – You may not want to stop your LLLT sessions just because you’re traveling for work or holiday. If you anticipate the possibility that you’ll travel, consider buying a laser hair growth device that you can pack and take with you. The headband and comb-style devices are far more compact, but a cap-style device may be a good option. Helmet-style devices are best for at-home use but are far too bulky to bring in your luggage.

Price – Price certainly isn’t the most important factor—after all, quality is what matters most—but it’s something to take into account. The top-priced options aren’t necessarily the best, and you can find cheaper models that deliver results on par with the premium picks. That’s why it’s so important to do your due diligence and thoroughly research the pros, cons, and specs so you can find the device that will deliver maximum bang for your buck!

FAQs:

Do more lasers grow hair faster?

More lasers won’t stimulate faster hair growth. They simply provide wider coverage, meaning they can treat larger areas at once.

Can laser helmets be used with other hair loss products?

Most LLLT devices are actually recommended to be used in conjunction with other remedies and treatments. For example, the Glemme comb has an aperture into which you can pour biotin serum, which you can comb into your hair to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment.

LLLT can even be used alongside finasteride or minoxidil. One study [9] found that LLLT had no adverse effects when combined with these FDA-approved medications, but represented “a potentially effective treatment for both male and female androgenetic alopecia”.

However, be warned: if you apply the minoxidil to your hair before using LLLT, the light may actually burn or irritate your scalp. Better to use the laser hair growth device first, then apply the topical treatment afterward.

Does Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT) hurt?

Not at all! In fact, you won’t even feel warmth because the low-level lasers used by hair growth devices are considered “cold lasers” because they don’t generate heat. There is no vibration, itching, or prickling sensation, either. It’s an entirely painless and discomfort-free form of treatment.

What are the possible side effects of using laser hair growth caps?

The most common side effects include: dryness, itching, flaking, redness, or scalp irritation. This has nothing to do with the lasers, but more to do with the cap itself. Wearing a cap for prolonged periods of time can put pressure on the scalp, pull on your hair, and increase the presence of scalp bacteria (which contribute to itching and irritation).

Do I need a prescription to use a laser hair growth cap?

No prescription is needed! Only finasteride will require a prescription; minoxidil is an over-the-counter treatment and biotin can be found in virtually every supermarket and pharmacy. Laser hair growth devices like those on our list are also considered OTC treatments and thus do not require a prescription to purchase or use.