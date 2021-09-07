People ride motorcycles for different reasons. Some find it relaxing, others enjoy the feeling of freedom, the rest love it for the adrenaline rush. As much as we don’t want to sound like a wet blanket, but safety gear comes first before fun. Those who crave the exhilaration from motocross should check out the Moto-10 Spherical.

Bell is engineering this off-road-ready helmet with the activity in mind. For the best protection you can get, never forget to pair it with other gear before you get your dirt bike. As one of the world’s leading brands when it comes to full-face motocross helmets, the Moto-10 Spherical packs the latest innovations.

You can get it in Gloss Black/White or Rhythm Matte/Gloss Black/Charcoal. We’re partial to the latter, for the contrast the varying surfaces give off. Maybe it’s because that we have a penchant for blackout chromatic combos. Thankfully, just like most brands out there, Bell also does.

As the name suggests, this Moto-10 Spherical helmet uses Spherical technology which encapsulates the users head with cutting-edge protection systems. Moreover, the manufacturer also considers ergonomics, weight, ventilation, and style.

The Moto-10 Spherical is equipped with MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) to mitigate dangerous rotational forces during an accident. Meanwhile, the segmented 3K shell structure features large vents to keep the wearer cool. Then there’s the panoramic goggle port for superior visibility and field of view.

In the event of a crash, the Magnefusion release system lets first responders can easily detach the pads to remove the helmet. As you can see, Bell spares no expense when it comes to safety. It will be difficult to find a motocross helmet that can measure up to the Moto-10 Spherical.

Images courtesy of Bell