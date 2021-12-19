If you want to ride on rough terrain, choose an electric dirt bike. This bike uses a battery-powered motor that’s eco-friendly, doesn’t make a lot of noise, and doesn’t need a ton of maintenance.

How long can you ride on an electric dirt bike before charging it?

While the amount of time depends on the type of dirt bike you choose, you can easily ride this type of bike for a few hours.

When its battery starts to run out, you just have to charge it. If you want to buy an electric dirt bike, you’ll need to find the best and most affordable choice that will allow you to increase the amount of fun you have outdoors.

With that in mind, here’s our list of 11 best electric dirt bikes for your next outdoor adventure and many more to come.

Top Picks