After three years of design and R&D, Exceed Designs finally struck the perfect balance between weight and durability for an outdoor tool with its latest release, the HYZER Titanium Hatchet. This might just be the ultimate lightweight axe designed for a lifetime of use and abuse.

This is a fully skeletonized hatchet CNC-machined from a solid block of hardy yet lightweight 6AL-4V GR5 titanium. This robust material is known for its high strength, great corrosion resistance, and ability to dampen vibrations. As such, this axe boasts exceptional strength-to-weight ratio to ensure it performs beyond expectations. It makes the ideal tool for camping, backpacking, and more.

What sets the HYZER Titanium Hatchet apart from any of its kind in the market is its modular design. It features an indefinitely customizable nested head system which holds the head portion with greater redundancy. The head is replaceable with options to choose between multiple D2 steel head weight.

Moreover, there are two hatchet handle sizes to choose, Full or Mini, as well as three options to change the base surface treatments. These include Grey PVD, Stonewashed, and Dark Grey DLC Head. This axe also offers multiple customization options.

Users can include a custom paracord handle wrap or a Horween leather 2-snap sheath for storage. Likewise, a KYDEX Moulded Sheath and Molle Belt Clip with snap strap for portability. But in the box, the HYZER Titanium is fully assembled with a tempered D2 head steel measuring 0.26″ thick without axe head cutouts. It also comes with eight spare T10 bolts used to connect the head and handle and an instruction manual.

