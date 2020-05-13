The Bebird X17 Pro ear cleaning rod saves you a trip to the doctor and is especially handy to keep up with personal hygiene amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This ingenious tool not only lets you clean your ears properly but also those of other members of the family.

This handy device uses today’s advanced camera and Wi-Fi technology to let you see clearly inside your ear. It disregards the use of cotton swabs, which only pushes the dirt further into the ear. Instead, it uses a polycarbonate+ soft silica gel ear-spoon and a camera lens for a safe and thorough clean.

The Bebird X17 Pro is an ear otoscope equipped with 3 million pixels and a 3.5mm lens length for clarity. It can spot even the tiniest dirt or flake inside your ear. It provides a 360-degree angle recognition for precise cleaning in all directions and its 6-Axis Smart Gyroscope with a 2mm accurate measurement easily detects the slightest movement of the rod so you don’t accidentally poke your eardrum.

Unlike other camera-assisted ear cleaning rods, this device is not hot on the skin from the handle to the tip. The LED-equipped otoscope emits a temperate of 77F ( 25C) while the all-aluminum handle/body at 89F (31.67C). Best of all, it comes with a magnetic charging base and 1.5 hours of full charge is good for two months of use.

The Bebird X17 Pro works with a companion Android and IOS app and connects via your home WiFi the moment you uncap its cover. The cover activates the WiFi connection and the camera so you can start cleaning. The app also lets you see the battery life.

Images courtesy of Bebird