The problem with staying cooped up at home is we tend to get lazy to do anything even taking a bath or brushing our teeth. Next thing we know, we have a build-up of plaque and tooth decay which equates to a massive dental bill. Proper hygiene while in quarantine should remain important and it’s a good thing the Bestek M-CARE: UV Sanitizing Sonic Toothbrush is there to help keep our teeth pearly white and clean without a visit to the dentist.

This toothbrush features three brush modes: standard, soft, and whitening. Standard provides whole mouth cleaning while the soft mode provides stimulating gum massage and good for sensitive teeth. Whitening, on the other hand, helps remove stains for whiter teeth with prolonged use.

The M-CARE: UV Sanitizing Sonic Toothbrush also comes with a timer: 2.00, 2.5, and 3.0 minutes and it remembers your selection for the next use. It also pauses every 30 seconds to let you know that it’s time to move to another quadrant of your mouth and the brush simply stops when your mouth reaches full clean.

Best of all, the M-CARE: UV Sanitizing Sonic Toothbrush comes with a UV sanitizing station to ensure your brush remains clean and bacteria-free for the next use. The wall-mounted station kills 99 percent of germs through UV light