As far as green initiatives go, Adidas is gradually incorporating even more eco-friendly measures into its operations. In fact, the German group is one of the world’s first sports apparel providers to offer sustainable footwear commercially. Using a combination of recycling and upcycling methods, cutting-edge running shoes like the 4DFWD 4 campaign to reduce waste materials.

This sleek silhouette is currently available in three colorways: Core Black/Core Black/Core Black, Cobalt Blue/Flash Aqua/Lucid Blue, Core White/Cloud White/Core White. If you prefer a more varied color blocking, check out other models as these trio are all cosmetically tonal.

“Your city run awaits. Lace up in these Adidas running shoes and enjoy a smooth ride,” reads the official description. The manufacturer recommends the 4DFWD 4 for use on pavement only, but its build is durable enough to withstand the occasional contact with rougher surfaces.

Its upper construction mostly uses textiles with synthetic lace loops and round shoelaces. The three-stripe emblem appears on the textile tongue tag as well as on the medial and lateral sections of the sneakers. The latter are reflective to keep runners visible to motorists at night or in the early morning.

Sizes range between 6.5 to 15, while the fit feels regular and not as snug as other shoes. Around 20% of the materials that go into each 4DFWD 4 are renewable. “17 years of data and over 5 million lattice variations were examined to create a 3D printed performance midsole, coded to move forward with every stride, writes Adidas. Finally, we have a synthetic rubber outsole for grip and traction.

Images courtesy of Adidas