The Maverick Snow-Shell Jacket is a stylish winter sports essential boasting robust functionality and reliable safety. It keeps you dry, comfortable, and protected in extreme cold conditions, so you can focus on the performance at hand.

Two years in the making, this jacket packs technical materials to make it last for dozens of uses. It uses Dermizax 3L Protect fabric, a highly waterproof and breathable material from Japan. The fabric also underwent special engineering to make it 100% impervious to harsh and whipping winds.

The Maverick Snow-Shell Jacket also has special adhesive tape applied to the seams that prevent moisture from entering. AETHER then added 3L contrast ripstop fabric at front, back and sleeve panels for weight reduction and made the fabric breathable by allowing moisture to escape. This way, you stay cool during even the most high intensity activities.

This is the perfect winter performance wear on and off the slopes as it offers maximum protection from the elements. It boasts weather-resistance, insulation, and protective features. It also has weatherproof zippers at exterior body and pit vents and Recco locator at interior brim to aid rescue teams in finding you during an avalanche.

Moreover, AETHER equipped the Maverick Snow-Shell Jacket with a 7-panel hood with Cohaesive cordlocks for a perfect fit even with gloves. Other thoughtful design elements include a snow skirt, lots of storage pockets including a google pocket, two mesh drop pockets, and Napolean pockets. The inclusion of added stretch allows you to move freely with this jacket on. It is available in three colorways namely Fern Green, Total Eclipse, and Portal Blue.

Images courtesy of AETHER