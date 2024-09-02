Triple Aught Design’s Syntax Jacket effortlessly blends style and performance in a modern design that adapts to any setting. It’s great outdoor wear that keeps you cozy when the temperature drops, but without the added bulk that comes with layering clothes for warmth.

This jacket keeps the cold at bay during travels, commutes in the urban jungle, or even during outdoor adventures. It packs advanced materials in a classic tailoring that oozes elegance. At its heart is Polartec Power Fill, a cutting-edge lightweight and quick-drying material that offers insulation with minimal weight or bulk.

This material helps the Syntax Jacket modulate temperatures, this way letting you adapt to changing activity levels and conditions. Complementing the Polartec Power Fill is a matrix of 100% recycled polyester fibers that form thousands of air pockets to trap body heat while remaining breathable.

The innovative insulation makes the jacket great to wear on its own or as a layer. Moreover, this design comes updated with a new box quilted panels with Polartec Power Fill and has additional AC overlay reinforcements on the front, back yoke, elbows and shoulders to ensure torso warmth. Both advanced materials and modified design make this jacket ideal to wear in varying temperatures, environments, and activities.

Triple Aught Design’s Syntax Jacket is perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle or those who simply want to look and feel good despite the changing weather. It also offers versatile storage for your phone and other EDC essentials through the two zippered welt chest pockets and hand pockets. Plus, Durable Water-repellent (DWR) treatment and nylon reinforcements in key areas ensure this jacket can withstand abrasions and the rigors of daily use.

