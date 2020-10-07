Let’s say you finally got yourself a fancy audio system to upgrade your last one. Maybe, it’s one of the models we have been showcasing recently on our pages. For those of you who got any of the new wireless speakers from Bang & Olufsen, then your home likely looks even fancier than before. If you’re the type who got one for each room as well as living space, then controlling them might become an issue. Thankfully, Beoremote Halo is here to help.

At roughly $883, this is not your average universal remote. Instead, it’s a beautifully designed control hub. While your smartphone could be a handy alternative at a moment’s notice, the Beoremote Halo adds personality to your current setup. Bang & Olufsen even offers configurations: Table Stand and Wall Mounted. The latter is likely the way to go if you normally frequent a specific space in your residence.

However, the Table Stand version of the Beoremote Halo boasts a little more versatility. It comes with a built-in battery so you can move it around. It charges via a USB Type-C cable and is compatible with the Beoplay Charging Pad for wireless convenience. Its 1,110 mAh batteries deliver 24 hours of usage time, which is more than enough before your next charge.

Just pair it to the speakers you want and enjoy acoustic bliss anytime you feel like it. With the help of proximity sensors, the remote control module lights up the moment you approach it. The IPS LCD boasts an 800 x 340-pixel resolution and capacitive touch interface. Bang & Olufsen uses premium materials such as mineral glass and anodized aluminum to give the Beoremote Halo a luxurious appeal. Finally, you can get it in three colorways: Brass Tone, Bronze, and Natural

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen