While most tech products follow a design language that makes them stand out, it also has its downsides. This goes for those who are particular about how everyday objects should match their home’s décor. We know that shopping for the perfect product that will not take away from the aesthetics. As such, look no further because there are companies that keep this in mind. One such company is Bang & Olufsen which we would like to call artists of audio. You’ll know what we mean once you see the Beosound Balance.

What might come off as some fancy decorative piece before you is actually a smart speaker. As its name implies, the Balance is a perfect device for discerning folk who crave artfully crafted pieces for decoration and entertainment. From any angle, the Beosound Balance oozes elegance and outstanding quality. With the help of Benjamin Hubert of Layer Design in London, you are getting a technological masterpiece.

The touch-sensitive surface at the top is fashioned from aluminum for that distinct premium craftsmanship. The softly illuminated controls automatically dim after every interaction. Meanwhile, get the most out your queries with the help of Google Assistant. Its construction uses solid oak wood, aluminum, and high-quality textiles.

Inside the Beosound Balance are two 2-inch full-range drivers, one 0.75-inch tweeter, and several 3-inch full-range drivers. For that extra oomph, two 5.25-inch bass drivers combine with rest to produce rich sound. Bang & Olufsen adds Active Room Compensation technology so it can optimize sound anywhere you put it. The speakers are available in two color variants: Black Oak and Natural Oak.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen