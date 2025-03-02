In an ideal setting, people get enough sleep, wake up, prepare a light breakfast, eat, and suit up before they go about their day. Meal preparation is a luxury not many can afford, and some don’t even have an inkling of what to do in the kitchen. Once again, technology comes to the rescue with smart appliances like the upcoming Thermomix TM7.

Not everyone is lucky enough to learn the fundamentals of cooking at a young age. In fact, we encourage our readers to study family recipes or look them up online. However, if these are impossible for whatever reason, at least invest in a few basic equipment and tools. It’s a great skill to have at your disposal.

On the other hand, a more convenient alternative involves cutting-edge gadgets like the Thermomix TM7. This is not Vorwerk’s first rodeo as the outgoing model (Thermomix TM6) was a versatile machine. Improving upon its predecessor, the new SKU is packing upgrades that streamline various processes.

Design-wise, the brand’s latest offering still resembles a heavy-duty food processor, albeit with a sleeker form factor. The freestanding base touts a 10″ touchscreen and Wi-Fi connectivity. It needs the latter to go online via the Cookidoo app for recipes and constantly update the software.

The Thermomix TM7 features more than 20 cooking functions with multi-level capabilities. It allows users to prepare several meals at once. Vorwerk claims the operation is virtually silent yet never lacking in power. Although some of you might have some form of culinary know-how, modern kitchen equipment like this has its benefits.

Images courtesy of Vorwerk