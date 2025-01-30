Modern gadgets nowadays run on USB-rechargeable batteries. But for those who still like the tactile feel of using those rechargeable AAA or AA batteries, but constantly run out of fully charged ones, then Olight’s Ostation is for you.

It looks like a flashlight or a power bank at first glance. But it can pass as a “power bank” per se as it can impressively recharge 32 batteries simultaneously. This device is a battery charger unlike any other. It’s dubbed the world’s first “3-in-1” automatic battery charger that organizes, tests, and recharges.

Olight’s Ostation is very user-friendly. Like dropping a coin in a vendo machine, you drop the batteries in at the top in any direction and leave them to recharge. When you get back, you have them all juiced up. The good thing is, you don’t need to align the negative and positive charges.

This innovative device does that for you (organizing) via a waterfall-style mechanism. It automatically detects battery type and polarity to guarantee safe and optimal charging. It tests the batteries before charging and in a few hours, you can grab some fully-charged ones from the slot at the bottom.

Olight’s Ostation eliminates 95% of the hassle of traditional charging so you can get your time back in focusing on what truly matters. It charges four cells per round at a standard 3.8-hour / fast 2.5-hour. Best of all, a companion app lets you check charging progress, monitor battery health, and get alerts on faulty batteries on your phone. It even comes in a sleek modern silhouette that wouldn’t look out of place beside your game console. The only downside is it cannot charge different battery types together. This means you’d have to charge AA and AAA batteries separately.

Images courtesy of Olight