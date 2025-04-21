Against all odds, foldable devices are here to stay. Samsung may not be the first to develop one, but the commercial success of its Z Fold and Z Flip series paved the way for the technology’s ubiquity. Meanwhile, a Taiwan-based e-reader and e-book brand is generating a lot of buzz courtesy of its new MooInk V.

Tech pundits are already billing it as the “world’s first foldable color e-book reader.” With industry titans such as Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and others constantly innovating their SKUs, it won’t be long before another major breakthrough grabs the headlines. For now, it’s Readmoo’s time to ask in the limelight.

Despite the advanced energy-saving features of modern flexible AMOLED panels, E Ink’s electronic paper technology still leads when it comes to power efficiency. The MooInK V is a collaborative project between the two companies, which uses an 8-inch Gallery 3 color ePaper display.

Reports say it supports 300 ppi in monochrome mode but dials it down to 150 ppi in full color mode. This is by no means a huge dealbreaker, as tech-savvy folks who purchase e-readers in the first place already expect such limitations. However, it seems to be lacking a backlight for low-light legibility.

Then there is the noticeable gap when the two halves are closed. Meanwhile, the folding function is more than just a gimmick as it greatly enhances portability. There is no word on the durability of its hinge mechanism, but it’s likely on par with other foldable gadgets.

As for the construction, we have an aluminum and magnesium alloy body. The MooInk V will run on Android, so we are free to use our favorite e-reader apps. Furthermore, it also implies you can directly download e-books onto the internal storage seamlessly.

