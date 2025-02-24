The BuzziShroom perfectly merges form and function with a distinctively visually appealing design that also dampens sound. This fully upholstered acoustic floor lamp seamlessly integrates lighting, acoustics, and biophilic design that mimics the structure of a mushroom.

This lamp adds character to any space while being functionally efficient in its purpose. Upholstered and handstitched by expert artisans in the Netherlands, it boasts a unique structure made from 100% highly absorbent foam.

The BuzziShroom isn’t your typical sleek or metallic floor lamp. Instead, it’s quite bulky but for a reason. Its large mass and acoustic material make it highly absorbent. Hence, leading to a quieter environment. It efficiently absorbs and attenuates mid, low, and high frequencies closer to their point of origin.

Its thick body and height prevent sound transfers between zones. Meanwhile, its design mimics the organic structure of a mushroom, adding a touch of nature to any setting. Its acoustic solution’s biophilic elements likewise fosters a calm and visually appealing environment.

So you don’t have to limit yourself to ceiling or wall setup if you’re looking for an acoustic lighting solution. The BuzziShroom emits a soft and ambient glow and with its sound dampening function, it works to create a serene environment. It fosters a sense of calm and concentration so it would do well in modern workspaces, in the library, in hospitality environments, and educational and residential spaces. This floor lamp even comes in a variety of colors to match your interiors or you can mix and match the shade and base for a more personalized look.

Images courtesy of Buzzi Space