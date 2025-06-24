Technology has certainly made many things more convenient for us. Most notably, our smartphones are pocket-friendly powerhouses that place every bit of information at our fingertips. Still, our love affair with the analog and mechanical never goes out of fashion. If you want to add a cool touch to your living spaces, the SkyMill is a fascinating item.

Back in the good old days, people relied on their instincts, senses, and general know-how to tell or even predict the weather. Eventually, scientific instruments and subsequently cutting-edge technology became essential tools due to their precision. With this in mind, the SkyMill leverages both digital and analog elements to engineer something unique.

This crowdfunding project is billed as “a kinetic sculpture that transforms the weather forecast into a living, display of movement and light.” Its combination of premium materials and artisanal craftsmanship results in a dynamic decorative device you can add to any room. Its metal enclosure is in the shape of a bell, with cutouts for the nine symbols.

The front of the SkyMill features perforations with LED lighting that function as a digital display. Lastly, we have a dial knob, which shows the corresponding weather prediction and temperature by three-hour increments. You can also set it to the current forecast and an overview for the whole day. If you’re wondering, the system is pulling data through Wi-fi.

Equally remarkable is its use of high-end materials such as steel, brass, and copper for the weather symbols. Likewise, the SkyMill actively monitors air quality for airborne chemicals (VOCs), dust (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), humidity, and temperature. Once the readings exceed the normal levels, a canary symbol pops up as a reminder to open the windows for some fresh air.

Images courtesy of Gustav Rosén/KLONG/SkyMill