One man’s passion for a prestigious British marque’s off-road-ready platform has led to awesome restomods for years now. If it’s a classic machine from Land Rover you’re after, Arkonik will make it happen. The company typically handles built to order requests just the way their clients like it. As such, you may now order the Beach Cruiser.

Interested parties should know that this might be a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one out of five planned builds. For this highly limited project, Arkonik lets former ex-Bugatti designer Etienne Salomé take the helm. He opts to highlight the vintage mechanical beauty of the 1989 Defender 90 with an open-top configuration. So, be sure to slather on some protection.

It’s surprising that the guy behind the jaw-dropping La Voiture Noire has a soft spot for a minimalist aesthetic. Still, we wouldn’t want to see the Beach Cruiser in any other way. The exterior of this D90 sports a coat of Pennine Grey which contrasts perfectly with the black 16-inch wheels and undercarriage of the SUV.

Behind the bespoke front grille are two headlights with internal turn indicators. You’ll also notice the absence of external door handles and a fuel filler cap. Step inside to see black denim on the seats and an Arkon X steering wheel wrapped in black rope.

Meanwhile, the Line-X floor liners should handle whatever you throw at them. The Beach Cruiser relies on the shop’s Cellular Dynamic suspension and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires for superior off-road performance. Arkonik replaces only what is necessary reconditions or rebuilds the rest. The Beach Cruiser is powered by a 3.9-liter V8 engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It seats up to three with enough cargo space at the rear.

Images courtesy of Arkonik