Multi-hull ships are typically more stable and have a larger space to work with. As such, clients who want a luxury yacht brimming with upscale amenities tend to commission the former. On the other hand, should they also require thrilling performance on top of everything else, the T-2000 Voyager has already been tested in extreme conditions.

Designed and built by Safehaven Marine, reports talk about owner Frank Kowalkski’s recent exploits aboard the power catamaran. This sleek 70-footer hails from the yard in County Cork, Ireland. The story highlights how the watercraft was in its element even against 15-foot waves and 70 mph winds.

At the height of Storm Kathleen earlier this year, everyone was on high alert as they took shelter. Surprisingly, the T-2000 Voyager went out for sea trials to prove its mettle. According to the people behind its development, 65-foot waves shouldn’t be a problem. “The stability in beam seas is what’s key here,” noted the executive.

Kowalski adds, “While we were out recently in a Force 8 with 40-plus knot winds and 12-foot seas, we were able to stop and leave the boat to drift while we retrieved a drone. It just took the waves on the beam with ease. In a monohull, it would have been rolling so badly you couldn’t have stood on the deck.”

The T-2000 Voyager can reach a top speed of 57 mph. Even in the roughest weather, the helm provides comfort as seats with diamond-stitched leather line the interior. Owners can also look forward to an impressive range of 1,700 nautical miles at 18 mph and even farther at lower speeds.

Images courtesy of Safehaven Marine