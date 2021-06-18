There is a huge debate taking place on sand dunes at the moment. Men and women are both deciding who looks more of a fool. Is it the guy wearing socks with his sandals or is the guy who has become so sunburnt and is starting to blend in with the crabs? At Men’s Gear, we think socks and sandals are starting to rock the shores again and the beetroot-look has never been in. If you are a guy heading out in the sun, then you need the best sunscreen for men.
When we heard that we would be reviewing sunscreen for men, we started dreaming of team building days at the beach or fishing trips for research purposes. Unfortunately, it never worked out quite like that. However, our hard work looking at these sunscreens means we can more confidently claim that we think we have found the best sunscreen for men.
Below we have fifteen awesome sunscreens for you to browse through and maybe even buy using the links provided. However, don’t forget to check out our guide at the end which busts some sunscreen myths, explains UV rays and discusses some considerations when buying a sunscreen for men. Let’s begin!
The first of the best sunscreen for men on our buyer guide comes from Jack Black. These guys have featured on our other buyer guides before and continue to knock-out quality male products. Their sunscreen is certainly no different and an ideal choice for men who plan on hitting the beach this summer, and especially guys who like to get in the water.
It provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays with an SPF rating of 45. The manufacturers recommend reapplying this sunscreen after every hour and 30 minutes before heading outdoors. It’s also non-oily and packed with vitamins to do more than just offer sun protection – and it is suitable for use during physical activity. From runners to surfers, this is a sunscreen for you!
Neutrogena may be a household name for most men, and it’s likely that a lot of men already have Neutrogena products in their bathroom cabinet. It’s surprising then that such a renowned company are selling arguably the best sunscreen for men at such a low price. Click the link further below to see just how cheap this sunscreen really is!
However, this is no ordinary run-of-the-mill sunscreen. This sunscreen is an all-rounder helping guys out with having great looking skin in lots of ways. First off, we should state that it’s not even branded as a sunscreen primarily. Lurking behind its name as a face lotion is a cream that will block harmful rays with an SPF rating of 20 and so much more. So, what else?
It’s also leading a double life as a skin moisturizer, rejuvenating skin with essential vitamins and minerals upon each application. That isn’t all either. This sunscreen-come-moisturizer is also a post-shave balm that will fight redness and irritation. For men who want one crema to cater for all their skincare needs, choose the Neutrogena sunscreen for men!
For men that desire the ultimate protection against the sun, the La Roche-Posay sunscreen is the one for you. This sunscreen won the vote for our premium choice because it packs a strong punch and weighs in with a phenomenal SPF 60 rating. However, that is by far not the only reason that this sunscreen for men is a big hit with the Men’s Gear research team.
It’s suitable for all skin types and will rub into your body or your face effortlessly and not leave you looking and feeling oily or greasy. That’s right, it almost looks and feels invisible and you never have to buy a second sunscreen to cater for your face. It comes available in two sizes so you can give it a try or stock up on easily one of the best sunscreen men can buy. Learn more by hitting that link below!
Next into the spotlight – or should we say sunlight? – was the Art of Sport Sunscreen for Men. This sunscreen also has a high level of defense to both UVA and UVB rays. Thus, keeping you free from painful red burns and preventing those premature signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles.
The sunscreen itself is made with a plethora of ingredients designed not just to keep you safe in the sun, but to also nourish and moisturize your skin, leaving it soft and supple. It comes without fragrance making it as invisible to the nose as it is to the eyes and the touch. Without oil, it can be applied easily and will not be difficult for your skin to absorb it in just seconds.
There are no parabens and no alcohol in this sunscreen for men, allowing you to apply it to your face as well as your body and refrain from having to buy two sunscreens this vacation. The suppliers even have an offer and it includes a code to receive discounts. The offer is located within the description on the link below. Thank us later!
Grab your skin armor with the Anthony Sunscreen. When seeking out the best sunscreen for men you should consider this exceptional must-have beach product. However, it’s not just a beach product but follows suit with the Neutrogena sunscreen listed above.
It is primarily a day cream providing men with much-needed moisture and nutrients to their face and body. However, packed within a winning moisturizing formula it also has key ingredients to give you exceptional long-lasting sun protection.
On the one hand, the formula will keep your skin feeling firm but supple and on the other, it will maintain those appealing skin benefits by guarding your skin against the sun with an adequate SPF grade of 30. For everyday skin appeal and protection against UVB rays, choose this sunscreen hiding out as a day cream.
All bananas should wear sunscreen because if they don’t, they will peel. Bad jokes aside, the Banana Boat Sunscreen is certainly one of the best sunscreens for men currently on the market. This SPF 50+ sunscreen is made to give you ultimate protection from walking the dog in the park to climbing mountains with the gang.
It is packed with an array of ingredients designed to offer additional skincare benefits. Some of these include a soothing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to cool skin. The sunscreen will stay dry even after jogging and sweating a lot. Yet, one of the benefits of this sunscreen which is not found on many other sunscreens is that it has been infused with a masculine scent. Always look good and smell great with this sunscreen for men.
From the tip of your nose to the tip of your toes, this all-over sunscreen is designed to offer full-body protection keeping those harmful and skin-damaging UV rays away. This sunscreen for men, unlike some of the others, doesn’t declare itself as a moisturizer and Brave Soldier recommend getting a specific moisturizing product to complete and perfect your summer skincare routine.
What it does do well is rubs in easily and does not cause your skin to feel oily or block your pores. The natural ingredients packed inside, such as green tea extract, nut oil and botanical extracts, make it the perfect sunscreen for men with sensitive skin. The formula also affords a whopping 80 minutes of protection when in the water.
However, this awesome sunscreen has another trick up its sleeve. Another ingredient included within is a micronized zinc oxide. This makes the sunscreen fairly transparent and prevents any white past residue from being left after rubbing it in.
Earlier we saw a Jack Black sunscreen that was strong and packed with the good stuff for your skin. Not much has changed then with this Jack Black sunscreen but there are some differences. This sunscreen is a multifunctional male grooming cream that also has two other purposes.
It can also be used as a general daily moisturizer keeping your skin healthy and protected at the same time, but due to soothing and calming ingredients, it can also be the perfect cream for after your close shaves. It keeps the red soreness away from blades and the potential soreness and redness associated with sunburn.
Sunflowers aren’t usually associated with male grooming products, but the sunflower extracts in this male sunscreen will keep you looking sharp and your skin great. This is one of the best sunscreen for men on the market without question, offering expertly engineered formulas with a touch of elegant sophistication.
The sleek design of the bottle is a hint at the convenient and lightweight cream that is housed beneath and full to the brim of skin-caring ingredients. Among these are Homosalate and Octocrylene which go further to making sure you never suffer from early signs of aging and dehydrated peeling skin.
It comes in three sizes to suit your needs with the largest being a family-sized one to take care of everyone on a beach day or your summer vacations. For more information on the Supergoop Sunscreen for Men, click the link just beneath!
This sunscreen may have a much lower SPF rating than the others, so you may be thinking why include it on the hunt for the best sunscreen for men? Well, the answer is simple and because we don’t judge it entirely as a sunscreen. In fact, this is a day cream that is designed to plump up your skin and give you glowing worry-free skin despite upcoming presentations and deadlines.
However, within this cream’s appreciated formula, it houses an SPF rating of 15. Many men choose not to wear sunscreen and think it hasn’t affected their skin. The truth is that the damage you are doing is occurring daily and will show up later – unless you use a daily cream like this one that includes SPF. Equip your regular sunscreen with this cream for constant defense against the sun.
If you are one of those guys who hate the feeling of sunscreen on your hands, the La Bella sunscreen combined with their application brush will be up your street. The sunscreen itself is made with all natural ingredients, boasting an array of minerals and no nasty chemicals.
With a clever formula and SPF 50 protection, just one application of this sunscreen for men can last a full day in the sun. Nevertheless, it is always recommended to reapply and ensure you are safeguarded against the sun. Sweat resistant and waterproof too? Check and check!
If you have legs like a milk bottle or just want to own supreme protection against the sun, this Neutrogena sunscreen is the way to turn. It has the highest SPF rating on our buyer guide and not may other sunscreens can boast such prolonged protection against the elements.
It is designed as a facial sunscreen only, which explains the 70+ SPF rating. If the sun’s rays were baseballs then this sunscreen for men is Babe Ruth, knocking them away in any park. The sporting reference is just considering this sunscreen is sweat resistant so you can exercise outdoors and never have to worry about sun damage.
Picking up the Men’s Gear budget award was this sunscreen and despite its slightly lower SPF rating, there really is nothing separating it from the best of the best sunscreen for men. It is made with natural ingredients that are good for your complexion, but best of all, it rubs in without effort and does not leave you looking slightly ghostly.
The editor’s pick was the Jacket Sunscreen and a quick browse of their site in the link below will tell you how awesome their sunscreens are. Their smooth and water-resistant sunscreen is non-greasy and light on your face or body.
Their sunscreens are designed for active men who push boundaries and like to get a bit sweaty under the sun. If you are a mountain-climbing man or a beach runner, this is the best sunscreen for men – for you. For a convenient sunscreen and one that works well – don’t forget your jacket!
This sunscreen isn’t just manly because it looks like a cool grenade, it also has a nice masculine smell. The high-performance sun lotion makes sure that your skin never suffers in the sun. You get a choice between an SPF 30 or SPF 50 bottle and both will leave your skin dry and pores unclogged.
It’s trusted by many US lifeguards and sea patrol officers already and a fantastic choice for any guy. It’s paraben free, chemical free and even gluten-free – but we wouldn’t recommend eating it. Uncover more about this product by hitting the link here.
Before you choose a sunscreen for men and head off to grab the last sun lounger by the pool, there are some things to get thinking about. After all, you are trusting your chosen sunscreen to protect you from skin cancer, premature aging and a cream that will prevent any lobster comparisons. Thus, you need the best sunscreen for men that works for you.
Before lathering up, here are some of the key considerations before buying sunscreen for men:
Is Your Sunscreen for Men Waterproof?
Most men who need the best sunscreen for men need it because they plan to hit the beach or ride some waves. If this sounds like you then one of the biggest considerations will be choosing a men’s sunscreen that is waterproof.
Although it is always recommended to add another application after being in the water, sometimes surfers can be out at sea for hours having fun and not realizing time pass. These people will need a waterproof sunscreen the most to help them enjoy big swells and the warm weather.
Is It Compact?
Another consideration for many guys will be how compact the sunscreen is. This may be particularly important for men who frequently fly with hand luggage and need a portable sunscreen that matches airport and flying regulations.
Is Your Sunscreen for Men Easy to Rub in?
You want to feel protected and know you are safe in the sun, but there has never been a need to look like you are protected. Men walking around with ice-cream white faces because their sunscreen has not rubbed in properly is not the beach look that they were probably hoping for. To learn if the sunscreen you are considering rubs into your skin easily it is always best to consult many reviewers.
Is It Oily?
Oily sunscreen can be a problem. Not because it does not work but it can make your skin greasy, block your pores and lead to pimples, blackheads and generally decrease the quality of your skin. It must be said that some oily sunscreens contain essential oils that are healthy for skin. Guys themselves will know their skin best and know if an oily sunscreen is suitable for them.
Is It Just a Sunscreen?
Some sunscreens do more than protect you from harmful sun rays. They also take care of your other grooming tasks. Although they cannot be used as a beard wax, sunscreens can kill two birds with one stone when it comes to other areas of male grooming, namely moisturizing. It is possible to get sunscreens that also work as moisturizers. They are kind to skin by adding much-needed moisture – especially in hot weather – and keep you protected with ingredients to bar those damaging rays.
What About…
You may have noticed some missing essential considerations from that short list. There are two other considerations, and both of these will be discussed in more detail below but will be quickly mentioned now.
First of all, and without spoilers, not all sunscreen can be used on your face. If you are traveling light you will need to make sure you only choose a sunscreen that can be sued on your whole body. The second one and the most important is the SPF rating of your sunscreen.
Every man should aim to choose the highest SPF rating no matter how fair or dark your skin naturally is. Not burning is not a sign that nothing bad is happening to you – go high or go home! So, you may have heard of it before but what really is an SPF rating…
What Is SPF?
There are two types of ultraviolet rays given off by the sun that hit our skin on a sunny (and non-sunny!) day. One type is UVA rays while the other is UVB rays. UVA rays are the rays that are responsible for the most serious types of cancer as these rays penetrate further below the skin into the Dermis. On the other hand, UVB rays only go as deep as the epidermis of the skin.
Some sunscreens will protect against both UVA and UVB rays, while others will just protect against UVB rays. It should be noted that UVB rays are the most common causes of general sunburn and blistering and will be enough protection for most men. Not to overlook the fact that they can potentially also contribute to some skin cancers.
This is where the Sun Protection Factor comes in, also known more commonly as SPF. SPF is a measurement of how long the sunscreen will protect you from UVB rays given off by the sun – not UVA rays. It is a measurement that indicates time, even though it is not given as a set period of time.
For example, a sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 should give approximately ten hours of sun protection. However, many factors can influence this time period such as swimming, not applying it correctly, location and time of day. Ultimately it is always best to know how to apply sunscreen properly and reapply it frequently as directed by the sunscreen manufacturer.
Are All Sunscreens Suitable to Be Applied to the Face?
Once you have your sunscreen and you are ready o head out on the lake with the guys for some fishing or to the beach with the kids, it will seem like nothing can stop you in your tracks. Whether it’s fish or ice cream it’s bound to be an awesome day.
That is until you ready your sunscreen for men and realize it cannot be applied to your face. Seems odd right? Must be a marketing ploy. Actually, no – there are good reasons why some sunscreen for men is to be applied to the face and why other sunscreens are for your body only. You need to know about them if you want to keep a glowing complexion.
Sunscreens for men that are made for the face and for the body have very different ingredients involved. This is because the skin on our face is much thinner and more sensitive than the skin on the rest of our body. If you apply body sunscreen for men on your face, you could be exposing it to ingredients that make you break out in rashes or adult acne.
Dry touch sunscreen for men usually contains heaps of alcohol and are effective at drying out your face and causing problems. Unless you want to start shopping for the best soaps for men, make sure you get a sunscreen that covers all bases, or one for your face and one for the rest of you.
Did We Shine a Light on the Best Sunscreen for Men?
That concludes both our sunscreen reviews and our guide on choosing a fantastic sunscreen. Now you are equipped with the knowledge and the links to buy one of the best sunscreens and never be the lobster in the room. Taking care of your skin and your health is important guys, so don’t flunk it when it comes to considering different brands and making your choice.
We’ve seen different brands, including household names such as Neutrogena and Jack Black, not to forget about unique sunscreens that also moisturize and nourish your skin. If you can’t find a good sunscreen for yourself among our list, maybe you should just stay indoors?