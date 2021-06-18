BEST SUNSCREEN

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What to Look for in a Sunscreen for Men?

Before you choose a sunscreen for men and head off to grab the last sun lounger by the pool, there are some things to get thinking about. After all, you are trusting your chosen sunscreen to protect you from skin cancer, premature aging and a cream that will prevent any lobster comparisons. Thus, you need the best sunscreen for men that works for you.

Before lathering up, here are some of the key considerations before buying sunscreen for men:

Is Your Sunscreen for Men Waterproof?

Most men who need the best sunscreen for men need it because they plan to hit the beach or ride some waves. If this sounds like you then one of the biggest considerations will be choosing a men’s sunscreen that is waterproof.

Although it is always recommended to add another application after being in the water, sometimes surfers can be out at sea for hours having fun and not realizing time pass. These people will need a waterproof sunscreen the most to help them enjoy big swells and the warm weather.

Is It Compact?

Another consideration for many guys will be how compact the sunscreen is. This may be particularly important for men who frequently fly with hand luggage and need a portable sunscreen that matches airport and flying regulations.

Is Your Sunscreen for Men Easy to Rub in?

You want to feel protected and know you are safe in the sun, but there has never been a need to look like you are protected. Men walking around with ice-cream white faces because their sunscreen has not rubbed in properly is not the beach look that they were probably hoping for. To learn if the sunscreen you are considering rubs into your skin easily it is always best to consult many reviewers.

Is It Oily?

Oily sunscreen can be a problem. Not because it does not work but it can make your skin greasy, block your pores and lead to pimples, blackheads and generally decrease the quality of your skin. It must be said that some oily sunscreens contain essential oils that are healthy for skin. Guys themselves will know their skin best and know if an oily sunscreen is suitable for them.

Is It Just a Sunscreen?

Some sunscreens do more than protect you from harmful sun rays. They also take care of your other grooming tasks. Although they cannot be used as a beard wax, sunscreens can kill two birds with one stone when it comes to other areas of male grooming, namely moisturizing. It is possible to get sunscreens that also work as moisturizers. They are kind to skin by adding much-needed moisture – especially in hot weather – and keep you protected with ingredients to bar those damaging rays.

What About…

You may have noticed some missing essential considerations from that short list. There are two other considerations, and both of these will be discussed in more detail below but will be quickly mentioned now.

First of all, and without spoilers, not all sunscreen can be used on your face. If you are traveling light you will need to make sure you only choose a sunscreen that can be sued on your whole body. The second one and the most important is the SPF rating of your sunscreen.

Every man should aim to choose the highest SPF rating no matter how fair or dark your skin naturally is. Not burning is not a sign that nothing bad is happening to you – go high or go home! So, you may have heard of it before but what really is an SPF rating…

What Is SPF?

There are two types of ultraviolet rays given off by the sun that hit our skin on a sunny (and non-sunny!) day. One type is UVA rays while the other is UVB rays. UVA rays are the rays that are responsible for the most serious types of cancer as these rays penetrate further below the skin into the Dermis. On the other hand, UVB rays only go as deep as the epidermis of the skin.

Some sunscreens will protect against both UVA and UVB rays, while others will just protect against UVB rays. It should be noted that UVB rays are the most common causes of general sunburn and blistering and will be enough protection for most men. Not to overlook the fact that they can potentially also contribute to some skin cancers.

This is where the Sun Protection Factor comes in, also known more commonly as SPF. SPF is a measurement of how long the sunscreen will protect you from UVB rays given off by the sun – not UVA rays. It is a measurement that indicates time, even though it is not given as a set period of time.

For example, a sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 should give approximately ten hours of sun protection. However, many factors can influence this time period such as swimming, not applying it correctly, location and time of day. Ultimately it is always best to know how to apply sunscreen properly and reapply it frequently as directed by the sunscreen manufacturer.

Are All Sunscreens Suitable to Be Applied to the Face?

Once you have your sunscreen and you are ready o head out on the lake with the guys for some fishing or to the beach with the kids, it will seem like nothing can stop you in your tracks. Whether it’s fish or ice cream it’s bound to be an awesome day.

That is until you ready your sunscreen for men and realize it cannot be applied to your face. Seems odd right? Must be a marketing ploy. Actually, no – there are good reasons why some sunscreen for men is to be applied to the face and why other sunscreens are for your body only. You need to know about them if you want to keep a glowing complexion.

Sunscreens for men that are made for the face and for the body have very different ingredients involved. This is because the skin on our face is much thinner and more sensitive than the skin on the rest of our body. If you apply body sunscreen for men on your face, you could be exposing it to ingredients that make you break out in rashes or adult acne.

Dry touch sunscreen for men usually contains heaps of alcohol and are effective at drying out your face and causing problems. Unless you want to start shopping for the best soaps for men, make sure you get a sunscreen that covers all bases, or one for your face and one for the rest of you.

Did We Shine a Light on the Best Sunscreen for Men?

That concludes both our sunscreen reviews and our guide on choosing a fantastic sunscreen. Now you are equipped with the knowledge and the links to buy one of the best sunscreens and never be the lobster in the room. Taking care of your skin and your health is important guys, so don’t flunk it when it comes to considering different brands and making your choice.

We’ve seen different brands, including household names such as Neutrogena and Jack Black, not to forget about unique sunscreens that also moisturize and nourish your skin. If you can’t find a good sunscreen for yourself among our list, maybe you should just stay indoors?