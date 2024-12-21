Rolls-Royce is one of the few marques in the world that’s synonymous with exclusivity and luxury. Thus, owners tend to keep their rides in stock condition and only have them serviced by authorized centers. Still, it doesn’t mean there are no shops confident enough to customize one. We present to you the Cullinan MY 2025 by MANSORY.

The British carmaker noticeably revamped the 2025 model year of the swanky SUV. However, the German aftermarket specialist believes it can elevate these refinements even further. Furthermore, not only is it tweaking aesthetic elements but also upgrading its performance.

This project starts with a 2025 Cullinan Black Badge, which is already brimming with top-shelf in-house modifications. Although this is one tall order, MANSORY gladly moves forward with its bespoke work. Its team starts with the expansion front inner fender’s air inlets.

Next is the hood, which receives a composite replacement, while the daytime running lights are noticeably longer. Other changes to the Cullinan MY 2025 by MANSORY include the side skirts, spoiler lip on the tailgate, and more. All replacement parts are rendered in full carbon.

“To match the powerful, yet luxurious appearance of the car, MANSORY primarily uses 24-inch ‘FD.15’ rims, details the website. If the client wishes, the interior can be fully upholstered in their choice of leather with quilting and MANSORY badging.

Even the headliner, door panels, and other lighting components are available for personalization. Lastly, ECU remapping and a sports exhaust bump output to approximately 720 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan MY 2025 by MANSORY is now open for reservations.

Images courtesy of MANSORY