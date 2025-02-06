Bikers who want a slice of Americana can always count on Harley-Davidson to deliver. Despite a minor backlash from hardcore fans when it debuted all-electric models, the company remains just as popular. As a reminder that traditional two-wheelers stay a fundamental part of its fleet, we have the 2025 Breakout. So far, it is a welcome upgrade over its predecessor.

Some describe the latest machine as the closest buyers can get to a chopper-style moto straight out of the factor. It may not have the exaggerated proportions of custom creations, but just enough to draw appreciative glances wherever you go. Stock paint options include Midnight Firestorm, Brilliant Red, Centerline, Vivid Black, and Billiard Gray.

All five colors flaunt dazzling contrast from the strategic chrome trims. Harley-Davidson states: “With a wide rear tire, classic chopper rake, and bold paint and graphics, the Breakout looks better than ever.” At the heart of every 2025 Breakout is a Milwaukee-Eight 117 custom powertrain. The 1,917 cc engine cranks out 104 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque.

The mill leads to a two-into-two staggered exhaust setup and an integrated catalyst in the muffler. For a smooth ride, the manufacturer outfits the front with a 49 mm telescopic aluminum fork while the rear sports an adjustable hydraulic preload coil-over mono-shock unit. Both of its 26-spoke gloss black cast aluminum wheels in shod in Michelin Scorcher 11 tires.

Maintaining a retro motif, the 2025 Breakout uses a 4″ analog speedometer but incorporates a digital screen just below for other essential telemetry. For some versatility, the 2025 Breakout comes with ergonomic hand controls. Finally, a USB-C port is likewise available for charging your devices on the go.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson