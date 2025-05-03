When people talk about yachts, what usually comes to mind are massive recreational vessels brimming with opulent trimmings. These days, watercraft that fit the aforementioned description are categorized as superyachts or even megayachts if larger. Folks in the market for something a bit modest will find it with the Realm 45.

RAND presents a sleek 45-footer ideal for short trips or long voyages over the open sea. With its 13-foot beam, the deck boasts plenty of space to soak up some sun and a generous enclosed pilothouse. The T-top is adorned with glazing from almost every angle to provide unobstructed views of your surroundings.

Sliding doors and windows with pop-up hinges further enhance its openness. The geometric outline of the cockpit/saloonlikewise lends a futuristic vibe to the Realm 45, akin to that of the Cybertruck. The shipyard says the total volume available is more than enough for up to 14 guests to socialize.

A bar and galley combo is likewise accessible for refreshments or snacks. Sections of the bulwark also fold out to function as additional seating. Meanwhile, the aft features more seating and a swimming platform. Enjoy restful stays within the lower deck courtesy of a forward master cabin and a midship cabin.

RAND can also customize the aft area below the sunbeds as another guest cabin or as a dedicated storage compartment for gear and water toys. Another awesome aspect of the Realm 45 is the huge variety of propulsion configurations.

For eco-friendly seafaring, we have two E-Drive 300 kW motors and a 440 kWh lithium battery system. Traditional options, on the other hand, include several brands of sterndrive engines or outboard units. Depending on the configuration, your Realm 45 can hit speeds anywhere between 36 knots to 47 knots.

Images courtesy of RAND