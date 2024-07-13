Despite the gradual pace, it’s great that the yachting industry is now incorporating eco-friendly systems into various projects. As more clients request luxury vessels with impressive green credentials, shipyards often need to think outside the box to overcome some hurdles related to propulsion. We’re always eager to share fascinating finds just like the Hu’chu 55.

Not only does this sleek sailing twin-hull showcase top-notch design and engineering, but also has an interesting backstory behind its conception. Commissioned by German actor, film producer, and entrepreneur Daniel Roesner, he reportedly supplied almost 100% of the aluminum scraps needed for the construction.

The items gathered were road signs, license plates, junked automobiles, cosmetic cans, and other aluminum items originally destined for the scrap yard. Additional sustainable materials include recycled cork, natural fibers, and reclaimed timber. With the help of iYacht GmbH, the team finalized the Hu’chu 55 versatile sail and rig setup.

As long as the wind is favorable, the catamaran can efficiently navigate the waters. Nevertheless, it is outfitted with dual electric motors for propulsion. Its high-capacity batteries can recharge via solar panels or through the rotation of its propellers when sailing. There’s nothing too fancy on the Hu’chu 55 as it serves as a practical watercraft.

“After living four years on a steel cutter to test whether life on the water was for me, I quickly realized that it was my thing and that all I really wanted to do was make films and live on the sea,” notes Roesner. “The boat is going to be a platform for sustainable research, adventure, film, and circular living. Hopefully, the Hu’chu 55 will be an inspiration to others as well.”

Images courtesy of Hu’Chu