These days, character watches are longer cheap disposable timepieces only kids would wear. NBA superstar Lebron James was seen wearing one while on the sidelines recently. Moreover, it was the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon.

We have been regularly featuring cool collaborations on our pages. In fact, we know this brand that regularly releases highly collectible tie-ins. The most recent is the Popeye & Friends collection from UNDONE. As for the comic book-based timekeeper, only 250 units are up for purchase.

This is Audemars Piguet – a Swiss luxury watch label – that we’re talking about here. Hence, what was on King James’ wrist was a highly exclusive timepiece only a few can afford. The “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon Royal Oak Concept is 42 mm in diameter.

Instead of the fictional precious metal – Vibranium – its case is titanium with a sand-blasted finish. You’ll find sapphire crystals with anti-glare treatments on the black ceramic bezel and on the exhibition caseback.

Audemars Piguet reveals that the crown is also black ceramic. What follows is a stunning dial with skeleton hands and the tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Of course, its most stunning feature is a 3D white gold figure of T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman in the MCU movies).

The hand-painted details are jaw-dropping as the Black Panther stares menacingly at you. The purple ring on the flange has hour markers in black alternating between Arabic numerals and batons. Its purple rubber strap is matched with a titanium AP folding clasp.

To wrap up, the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon boasts a 72-hour power reserve. Audemars Piguet’s Calibre 2965 hand-wound movement is at the heart of this elegant timepiece.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet