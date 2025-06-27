When you’re concept of an ideal vacation is indulging in the lavish services of the world’s top hotels, this latest development might be your cup of tea. Hilton Worldwide is partnering with a renowned operator of tours that showcase the best of what Egypt has to offer. Launching in late 2026 is the Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience.

The flagship hospitality brand is inking this deal with the Middle East for Nile Cruisers. Although seasoned travelers will recommend other means to get around the country, not everyone wants to deal with the hassle. Anyway, you’re in for a memorable escapade with scenic settings and access to major landmarks.

From the convenience and comfort of your cruise ship, guests are virtually in the lap of luxury from start to finish. Interested parties can choose between a four-night or six-night itinerary. The Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience is available from Luxor to Aswan (downriver) or Aswan to Luxor (upriver).

Private docks at each location facilitate safe and seamless transfers when it’s time to visit cultural attractions. According to the Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience press release, each stop is “offering an extraordinary insight into Egypt’s rich history.”

As of this writing, the organizers have yet to name the ship. Nevertheless, what we do know is that the accommodations will be distributed across 29 suites. As one would expect from the name, each room is “a sophisticated and refined haven with breathtaking views.”

Also, the vessel features five decks with top-class amenities such as a modern fitness center and a spa. Likewise, there is no shortage of dining options as the culinary variety on board caters to almost every palate. Immerse yourself in the wonders of Egypt courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience.

Images courtesy of Hilton Worldwide/Walfdorf Astoria