Even though Atari is no longer in the gaming hardware business, many gamers still consider it an industry icon. Luckily, there are a slew of modern platforms which allow us to play classic blockbusters. Among its library of first-party titles, one legendary game is celebrating a major milestone this year. As such, Nubeo presents the Ventana Atari Asteroids 45th Limited Edition.

This new timepiece is a wonderful follow-up to the brand’s previous Space Invaders Limited Edition gaming-inspired collection. The collaboration with TAITO spans several models such as the OAO, Quasar, and Magellan. Perhaps in a bid to keep things distinct yet meaningful, the Atari partnership sticks to one silhouette only.

Nevertheless, the Hong Kong-based watchmaker lets you choose between five strap colors. The available choices include Nova Nightfall, Celestial Citrine, Plasma Pumpkin, Supernova Red, and Nebula Blue. We like the cosmic references, but there are more cool details to delight gamers and watch enthusiasts who purchase the Ventana Atari Asteroids 45th Limited Edition.

It draws your attention to the unique dial design, which features a layered disc timekeeping system. The outermost edge features co-signatures of Nubeo (12 o’clock and Atari (6 o’clock) with dot hour markers. Telling the time is both fun and intuitive as the delta-shaped spaceship indicates the seconds, while a pair of UFOs stand for the hours and minutes.

At 50 mm x 16 mm, the Ventana Atari Asteroids 45th Limited Edition is a chunky bad boy. The case is stainless steel with a screw-down crown and crown guards at 4 o’clock on the case band. A sapphire crystal covers the dial that also uses Swiss Super LumiNova lume for low-light visibility. It runs on an unspecified Japanese automatic movement viewable via the exhibition case back.

Images courtesy of Nubeo Watches