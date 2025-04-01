As much as we prefer the design, engineering, and performance of modern supercars, their predecessors remain timeless mechanical masterpieces. Classic cars that are in pristine condition are extremely difficult to come by. Most owners have no plans to sell their prized vehicle, but there are always outliers. This 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS just so happens to be one.

Older models from Italian marque — especially those overseen by legendary coachbuilder and automotive design firm Pininfarina — usually command ridiculous prices. This listing by RM Sotheby’s indicates an asking price of approximately $1.8 million. Keep in mind, some factors can determine just how valuable these retro rides are.

The auction house tells us the machine was in the care of a single family for almost forty years. Moreover, documentation reveals that this 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS is the 10th unit to roll out of the factory. Only 200 examples were allocated for production, which makes this exceptionally valuable.

Meanwhile, the 2004 Ferrari Classiche certification confirms that engine number 06819 and chassis number 06819 are matching. So far, the only notable changes made were part of a refurbishment process by GTO Engineering in 2007. As of our writing, the odometer reportedly shows 54,500 km (33,865 miles).

As for presentation, this 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS flaunts a Nero (black) body over a cockpit mostly upholstered in Nuvola (a shade of light blue). The photos tell us great care was taken to keep everything as immaculate as possible. Even the wooden trims of its dashboard and steering wheel look like new. We envy whoever manages to outbid everyone else for this classy cabriolet.

Images courtesy of Simon Gosselin/RM Sotheby’s