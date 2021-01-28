Blackouts are nothing when you have a backup power generator that can sufficiently fuel your mobile devices. The Anker Power House II 400 can charge eight devices simultaneously and is portable for outdoor carry.

This power source has a big power capacity of 388Wh and compatible with most devices not over 300W. It can charge an iPhone 11 23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 five times, an iPad Pro 20 times, and a camera more than 20 times. It has one 300W Pure Sine Wave AC and 60W USB-C ports, which can refuel your MacBook Air 2020 in 50 percent in less than an hour. There are three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. This is functionality in one compact source that you can easily take with you on your adventures.

The Anker Power House II 400 has a carrying handle for easy transport and is space-saving with its compact size of 10.03 x 5.51 x 7.63 inches. It is light enough to carry at 4.62 kg. Strengthened on all eight corners and on the reverse, this generator is guaranteed durable and can withstand wear and tear.

This portable charger is also off-grid ready as it can recharge through solar energy. The DC input supports solar panels even at a max power point tracking for efficient power transfer. Meanwhile, its large LED display keeps you updated on battery capacity and power input and output. It tells when it’s time for a recharge so you don’t go out empty. The Anker Power House II 400 boasts a cell capacity of 108,000mAh, which is more than enough to power several devices.

Images courtesy of Anker