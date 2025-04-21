Not all tiny homes are created equal. Some feel cramped because of limited living space. But others feel comfortable and large, like the Avanti SE from Australia’s Kookaburra Tiny Homes, thanks to its clever interior layout.

This home is just seven meters long (23.6 feet) and 2.5 meters wide (8.2 feet). But its dual-loft design and expansive glazing make it feel airy and spacious. A glass door leads directly to an open-plan layout with a small living room on the left that can accommodate an L-shaped sofa and a mounted TV on the wall.

Above this space is one of the two lofts of the Avanti SE accessible via a small ladder. Then directly in front of the ladder is a small landing that faces a storage-integrated wooden staircase that leads to the second, larger loft.

The second loft boasts a large skylight and offers enough space to crouch and not crawl. Both of the lofts have glass windows to make them feel open and for natural light and ventilation. Moreover, there’s a small kitchen fronting dual glass windows. It includes an elegant counter top that doubles as a breakfast bar with built-in shelves.

Despite it being a kitchenette, it offers full-sized modern appliances, including a refrigerator, a dual-burner gas oven, and a stylish sink. Avanti SE also doesn’t skimp on the daily hygiene necessities and we mean the toilet and bath located on one end of the house. It’s just like living in a condo. The bathroom has a glass-encased full-size shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a large window. This area can also be fitted with a washer/dryer setup.

Images courtesy of Kookaburra Tiny Homes