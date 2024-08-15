Cooking outdoors can be challenging especially if you don’t have the proper equipment. You can cook over a fire or bring a portable griller. There are lots of portable cooking tools on the market. But the Kitchen Cruiser makes the ideal choice as it packs a stove, sink, table, and more in a cooler-sized design.

This is a product collaboration between outdoor gear brands Cinch and Wild Land. The former is known for its innovative tents and the latter as an outdoor product manufacturer. It makes off-grid cooking easy as it offers all your cooking necessities in a shape that packs away to the size of a large cooler.

The Kitchen Cruiser may not be light at 43lbs (around 19kg) but that’s understandable given its features. It’s still carryable over short distances and it’s better than lunging everything separately to and fro. Crafted from space-grade aluminum, it stands on four folding legs when unpacked. It can also be placed flat on the ground for use sans the legs.

Packed up, it measures 22.2″ wide, 15.9″ deep, and 18.7″ tall. It opens to two expandable shelves. One doubles as a tabletop and the other houses a collapsible sink. There’s even a lithium battery-powered tap that connects to a water canister (not included) for running water.

Moreover, the Kitchen Cruiser has a pop-up top that reveals another storage for a 2.2-kW LPG stove. There’s an option to put another portable stove on the upper shelf for a double stove set-up. There are even drawers too to store cooking utensils and more. All these features take less than a minute to set up, per the manufacturers.

Images courtesy of Cinch/Wild Land