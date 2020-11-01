In this modern age of technology, anything is possible even creating futuristic aesthetics to something casual as a shoe. Take for instance the Adidas Y-3 RUNNER 4D IO. This pair of running shoes not only look attractive but also performs well on the track.

This shoe is the product of experimentation with 4D light, oxygen, and liquid resin fuel technology. It is part of the brand’s new Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 series. It is the running shoe for the new era with its unique design.

The Adidas Y-3 RUNNER 4D IO is available in Footwear White/Black and Black/Trace Khaki and each pair boast technical and futuristic design. The white is more appealing though with its transparent upper mesh layer that reveals the Adidas Primeknit sock underneath with its Y-3 print on one side and the iconic three black stripes on the other inked in contrasting color.

Moreover, the Y-3 Adidas | YOHJI YAMAMOTO branding has been added to the upper mesh lining. Likewise, the Y-3 logo appears on both the tongue and the inner midsole lining. Meanwhile, Trace Khaki highlights contrasting details in the black pair. These include the toe detailing, outsole, the heel cup, the and tongue.

Both colors of the Adidas Y-3 RUNNER 4D IO incorporate a detachable hook-and-loop construction and lace closure. It also has a Neoprene tongue lining and comes with two interchangeable Primeknit socks. Each pair offers optimum 4D midsole cushioning and great traction in wet and dry conditions thanks to its use of the continental rubber outsole.

Images courtesy of Adidas