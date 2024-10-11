Arc’teryx drops the new Micon LiTRIC Avalanche Airbag engineered for those who make the most out of their backcountry experience. This collaborative product with German company Ortovox is lightweight, easy to power on, charges fast, and has an intuitive trigger.

This backpack features a patent pending LiTRIC double-wall system that allows easier packing and re-packing and reliable deployments. The system uses the ultracapacitor battery technology powered by a custom engineered Lithium-ion battery. This battery powers on with a single push button and can withstand temperatures as low as -30 Fahrenheit.

The Micon LiTRIC Avalanche Airbag offers 60 hours of runtime on a 25 minute recharge. It’s glove-friendly trigger is mountable left or right and safely locks in OFF position when not in use. A clear LED light indicator glows when the system is on.

Moreover, the Micon LiTRIC Avalanche Airbag uses technical fabrics to ensure it can keep up with the pressures of backcountry adventures. It has a high tenacity N210r HT nylon 6,6 LCP pack cloth construction for extreme durability and N400r-AC² nylon 6 ripstop waterproof fabric.

Likewise, it has a lightweight low-profile three-layer laminated back panel supported by a single aluminum stay for stability and support. It also offers a removable helmet carry system, an avalanche tool pocket, and stretch-mesh pockets on the hip belt. It also has a ski/snowboard carrier, an adjustable sternum strap, and an ergonomic waist belt.

Its lightweight system (measuring 2.4 pounds) makes the Arc’teryx Micon LiTRIC Avalanche Airbag the lightest on the market at 4.56 lbs. for the 32L volume. It is also available in 16L and 42 liter sizes, ideal for short tours and for longer trips, respectively.