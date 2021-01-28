With all of the new startups showing off their EV platforms as early as now, Tesla seems to be falling behind. Of course, the current market leader is not just about to throw in the towel. With the Cybertruck release still unsure for 2021 and the new Roadster by next year, Elon Musk’s company needs a showstopper. The reveal of the latest Model S Plaid is apparently drawing a lot of publicity for another reason.

Musk has been vocal about his plans to continually improve the entertainment options aboard its fleet of EVs. This Model S Plaid appears to be Tesla’s most exciting step in that direction. The company CEO admits that he is a fan of video games. Therefore, the primary infotainment module can do more than just navigation, web browsing, stream videos, and play music.

A software update in 2019 introduced Tesla Arcade to the Model X, Model 3, and Model S. The original lineup of games were playable via the touchscreen with the exception of Beach Buggy Racing 2. Owners can use the steering wheel to drive around the virtual tracks, but the vehicle needs to be in park mode (for obvious reasons).

This year’s Model S Plaid, however, is turning into a gaming powerhouse. The all-new interior now sports a 17-inch 2200 x 1300-resolution cinematic display. Meanwhile, second-row passengers get another smaller screen. You can likewise find a USB Type-C and wireless charging area on the center console for your smartphones and other gadgets.

The Model S Plaid lets you play games with up to 10 teraflops of processing power. This kind of specification would easily rival current-generation gaming systems and computers. Everything else is exactly what one can expect from Tesla’s class-leading eco-friendly EVs.

Images courtesy of Tesla