With remote work becoming a more viable option, people have turned to modern tech innovations to make their working lives comfortably efficient. We’re talking portability in office machines, like printers and scanners. After all, you can’t bring the full-size, bulky ones to the cafe, the park, or wherever your mobile office takes you. In comes the IOCHOW-X1 by Shanghai-based industrial designer JW J.

This portable and ultralightweight scanner looks like a sleek and telescopic desk lamp. It weighs just 300 grams, making it ideal for professionals, designers, teachers, and students who need to scan, share, and present documents. It’s a portable document camera that offers real-time document scanning and enables online document streaming when connected to a computer.

The IOCHOW-X1 ensures you’re always ready at a moment’s notice to scan and share documents. Its design was based on the definition of “mobile office” and a research result into users’ online working habits and conditions. Its stand-out feature is its sleek form and portability inspired by stationery.

It has a soft mat that serves as the scanning surface. The mat also offers other productive features, including storage for writing tools and a writing pad for on-the-go usability. The scanner has three adjustable supports for height and position, a light switch, and a camera button for scanning.

The IOCHOW-X1 also has a magnetic base pad for a secure grip on any surface. The mat folds and serves as a protective cover for the scanner when in storage. Hence, it takes up minimal space on the desk and in your bag.

Images courtesy of Behance/JW J