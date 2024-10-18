Most guys consider household chores a waste of time. However, it’s also our responsibility to keep our homes clean and organized. Thankfully, modern technology helps us automate some of these tasks. Tesla’s recently announced Optimus robot is potentially a game-changer, but a commercial release could be years away. The Lymow One, on the other hand, will ship out as early as next year.

Much like how companies continuously innovate their robot vacuums, expect robot lawn movers to also incorporate upgrades in the future. For example, newer models no longer require a physical boundary to stay within the designated area. Unfortunately, most of the units available right now are plagued with performance issues.

For example, users point out common problems like intake clogging, messy grass discharge, and inability to handle tougher types of grass. According to the crowdfunding page, these are virtually non-existent on the Lymow One. For mobility, it relies on tracked treads instead of wheels. It can easily traverse difficult terrain and even climb slopes as steep as 45 degrees.

Powerful brushless motors with a rated continuous output of 300W and a peak of 1200W. Its LyCut dual blades spin up to 6000 rpm and are mounted on an adaptive floating deck. The module is user-adjustable for cutting heights between 1.2 inches and four inches. The standard cutting width is 16″ with a vertical obstacle clearance of two inches.

Precision navigation is possible courtesy of the Lymow One’s cutting-edge RTK-VSLAM system. The robot lawn mover dynamically switches between the IMU, visual data, and wheel encoders to stay on track. All it needs is to establish a boundary once to fully map out its coverage area. Speaking of which, we’re looking at a daily coverage of around 1.75 acres.

