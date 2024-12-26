The consistent annual release of foldable smartphones reminds us that this niche of communication devices is here to stay. Thankfully, every new iteration introduces upgrades that improve the durability of the hinges and flexible displays. Moreover, the ingress protection ratings against moisture are also on the way up. Meanwhile, HONOR’s new Magic V3 just blew away the competition.

This foldable device flaunts all the hallmarks of a premium flagship, but what helps it stand out is its ridiculously thin profile. When in its folded configuration the Magic V3 only measures approximately 9.2 mm, which is just barely over the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 8.25 mm thickness. However, in tablet mode, that measurement drops to an impossibly svelte 4.5 mm.

As of this writing, no commercially available foldable handset can come close to what HONOR achieves with this SKU. Its outer screen is a 6.43″ LTPO OLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the inner flexible panel is a 7.92″ LTPO OLED also at 120 Hz. Selfie cameras outside and outside are both wide-angle, f/2.2 shooters.

Elsewhere, the Magic V3 sports a round primary camera module with a stylish octagonal metal bezel. It’s packing a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 50-megapixel wide-angle, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto. The LED flash module is discretely tucked inside a pill-shaped cutout.

At the heart of this smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage is a sizeable 512 GB with no means to expand it via a MicroSD card slot. Despite its slim form factor, the HONOR Magic V3 runs on a 5,150 mAh lithium-polymer battery. There is support for HONOR 66W SuperCharge and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge technologies.

