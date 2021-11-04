In a little over a month, we bid adieu to 2021 and welcome another year of awesome stuff. While tech outfits like Samsung and Apple have officially bowed out of hardware refreshes, the automotive industry still has a few aces up its sleeves. Just like the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL for people in the market for a sporty yet elegant roadster.

A few months back, the tri-point star emblem was promoting a lot of exciting updates. Even with these out of the way, there’s no time to rest when you still have awesome rides to show off. According to Mercedes-AMG, the 2022 SL is a major departure from the outgoing generation.

It will be built upon a new “aluminum space frame with self-supporting structure.” This is a fresh take with nothing sourced from its predecessors. The chassis, for example, uses a blend of aluminum and fiber composites. As we all know, these materials normally do wonders for weight management.

This soft-top convertible (no hardtop option) is available in two trims: SL55 and SL63. Both share the same twin-turbo V8 engine but different performance specs. The former outputs 469 horsepower, while the latter is tuned for 577 hp. The rest of its powertrain sees a 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a two-door roadster with a 2+2 seating configuration. As such, passengers at the rear should not expect too much wiggle room. Don’t worry about driving with the top down in cold weather as the AirScarf feature keeps you and other occupants warm and toasty.

In-cockpit entertainment comes from the MBUX system that boasts an 11.9-inch touchscreen. Meanwhile, the driver has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. More details about the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL should follow soon.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz