What people thought of as a craze that would only last as long as the pandemic did has so far exceeded expectations. Cycling appeals to anyone who wants to pursue an active lifestyle and have fun at the same time. All the hype also rekindles fond memories of BMX bikes and all the fun we had. Meanwhile, Mongoose is cooking up something special.

The American bicycle brand is reportedly celebrating 50 years in the business and releasing a special collection. Under the Classics series, fans of the South California outfit can relive their childhood with Supergoose, FS-1, and Motomag III. Many can still recall the crazy shenanigans alongside all the wipeouts, bruises, scratches, and broken bones.

Despite all these painful experiences, most of us just brushed it off and were back at it almost immediately. Mongoose finally allows us to share this nostalgia with the younger generation, albeit with some contemporary enhancements, of course. Starting with the Supergoose, its design is aesthetically similar to the 1984 loop-tail frame.

As the press materials indicate, “It will match the spec of its predecessor with Dia-Compe brakes and levers, Pro Class handlebars, and colorways with padsets inspired by the original models.” Next is the FS-1 or what Mongoose refers to as “the original freestyler” in the product description. It features a 4130 chromoly chassis, chromoly fork, Viscount Dominator saddle, and five-spoke nylon rims.

If the wire-spoke and nylon options are not to your liking, then switch them out for the Motomag III wheels. Choose from three colorways: Silver, Yellow, and Red. Mongoose even goes the extra mile to ship the Classics in old-school style packaging. As of our writing, the release dates were not yet published by the manufacturer.

Images courtesy of Mongoose