Minimalist design may be trending, but it still all boils down to personal taste. Take watches for example. Some like their wrist accessories simple and understated. Others prefer timekeeping instruments with several complications that truly showcase the expertise of the brand. We appreciate both, yet MB&F’s latest LM Perpetual EVO is an exquisite and elaborate exclusive.

Reports indicate this artisanal mechanical masterpiece is a limited-edition production to mark the inauguration of the Silicon Valley MB&F LAB. The Swiss luxury watchmaker is partnering with Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry at the Villa Menlo Park.

With that out of the way, only 18 examples of the LM Perpetual EVO in question are available for purchase. Despite the eye-watering price tag, we expect all might be already spoken for. Nonetheless, this swanky timepiece flaunts a 44 mm x 17.15 mm round case in dazzling 18K rose gold.

Meanwhile, the débrayage mechanism of its screw-down crown helps it withstand submersion up to depths of 263 feet. Moreover, the FlexRing bolsters the shock protection capabilities of the reference. In other words, despite its delicate appearance, the LM Perpetual EVO is remarkably durable.

Its double-domed sapphire crystal frames an intricate open-work display set against an ocean-blue dial plate. Apart from the primary timekeeping functions at 12 o’clock, an array of subsidiary counters indicate the day, date, month, and retrograde leap year. Likewise, a power reserve indicator is visible at 5 o’clock.

An in-house hand-wound caliber by Stephen McDonnell runs the show. Turning the crown of this 518-component and 41-jewel manual movement primes two mainspring barrels for a power reserve of approximately 72 hours. This LM Perpetual EVO includes a blue rubber strap with an 18k rose gold pin buckle and deployant clasp.

