If your collection of luxury homes is missing one in the United Kingdom, Sotheby’s International Realty is currently offering a dwelling in an affluent district in West London. Zach Madison is in charge of the listing ideal for a small family. Warwick Place is a townhouse in Little Venice.

Prepare to shell out close to $12 million for this stylish two-bedroom abode. For that amount, some may argue that it’s better to build a new residence from the ground up. Nonetheless, turnkey types like this cater to a massive market, especially for buyers who prefer to move in as soon as possible.

Warwick Place is an excellent option for folks who plan to put down roots in the region. Among the prominent design influences are Charlotte Perriand and Frank Sinatra. In fact, it was the winner of the Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards 2011 and a finalist in two more competitions.

We’re looking at 3.606 square feet of interior volumes for owners to work with. Choose to leave it as is or do a complete revamp, it’s all up to whoever eventually lives in Warwick Place. The exterior features a courtyard and parking area with a single-vehicle garage.

Those who enter pass through a reception hall, which then leads to a huge reception room/kitchen. The double height ceiling makes the interiors feel open. Hidden in plain sight is a weighted door with the principal bedroom right behind it.

As the realtor notes: “The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, with a hydraulic door opening to the beautiful garden, blurring the boundary between inside and out.” Warwick Place is a rare find and likely won’t stay on the market for long.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty