Ask any hardcore motoring enthusiast and they’ll agree on one thing. It’s almost impossible to find a classic vehicle in pristine running condition! In fact, most listings even indicate the cosmetic or mechanical issues with the machine on sale. An excellent alternative many opt for is a restomod. Depending on the group behind a project, you could end up with something like the Safe Flight.

We agree the name sounds a bit odd, but what truly matters is the build quality and performance. ICON is a renowned team of professionals operating out of California. They have a stellar reputation for the restoration and modification of vintage rides. Although Ford Broncos and Toyota Land Cruisers are a specialty, this 1975 Jeep Cherokee says otherwise.

The sleek SUV is a one-off creation under the Reformer series. As a restomod, every unit receives a suite of contemporary upgrades to deliver an exceptional driving experience. Attention to detail is top-notch as painstaking effort goes into the aesthetics to match the original.

However, there are also occasional splashes of bespoke designs for a hint of originality. According to the press materials, the Safe Flight draws inspiration from traditional patterns that appear on blankets and water vessels. These adorn the exterior, door trims, gauges, and other interior surfaces.

ICON sources parts for the Safe Flight from a 1965 Jeep Gladiator and a 1975 Cherokee. The custom chassis features Fox Racing nitrogen shocks and coil-over suspension. Furthermore, under the hood is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8. It’s mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox and cranks out 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of ICON