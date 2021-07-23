Mercedes-Benz teased its MBUX Hyperscreen system followed by the official unveiling of the luxury electric sedan that will use it a few months ago. With the impending arrival of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster, the carmaker is sharing a preview of the “Hyperanalogue” interior. Eschewing the overly futuristic cabin of its EV, it’s dialing back a little with great effect.

When the German marque announced the Vision EQS at the 2019 International Motor Show, it was presented as a futuristic template for the brand’s upcoming EVs. Since it will be offering the new machine in multiple trims, the cockpit is receiving a redesign.

There are exciting functionalities and possible gimmicks Mercedes-Benz can implement with the MBUX Hyperscreen. However, it occupies the entire width of the dashboard. For the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster, the designers want a balanced mix of digital and analogue.

“Thanks to its Mercedes-AMG performance genes, the new edition caters to the sporty target group as well as customers looking for maximum comfort,” says the company. “Fine materials, meticulous workmanship and attention to detail further underscore the high luxury standards in the interior.”

Unlike the EQS, which is more spacious inside, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster goes for a 2+2 seating arrangement. As such, the focus here is to imbue sporty elements that create a high-performance atmosphere for the occupants. Instead of the Hyperscreen, the Hyperanalogue theme settles for an adjustable central display.

Meanwhile, the driver gets a 12.3-inch high-resolution screen with up to 64 shades of lighting. Audio playback emanates from premium Burmester metal loudspeakers with a striking grille pattern. Ergonomic seating, LED lighting, high-quality upholstery/stitching, and cutting-edge all blend into something cohesive. The Hyperanalogue design might just be the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster’s best feature yet.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz