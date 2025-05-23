When Ford fanatics called for an all-electric Mustang, the Blue Oval eventually delivered. Unfortunately, it was not the type of EV people had in mind. Nevertheless, it was reportedly a commercial success. Meanwhile, reports tell us Dodge is due to drop a four-door variant of its zero-emission muscle car. This is the Next-Gen Charger Daytona sedan.

According to the American marque, its latest green machine is part of its 2026 model year lineup. With a second row in tow, this bad boy instantly becomes even more appealing than its predecessor. The upcoming Next-Gen Charger Daytona is ready to accommodate anywhere between four to five (depending on BMI).

While the two-door version can also seat up to five, the 2+3 layout is not exactly the pinnacle of convenience. We’re glad that Dodge recognizes there is a market for an extra set of doors. Interested buyers will gladly pay extra to facilitate the seamless entry and egress of passengers at the rear. As for performance, expect around 670 horsepower.

From an aesthetic aspect, the front and back of the fully-electric sedan match that of the current variant. As for the interior, each Next-Gen Charger Daytona comes with a 16″ digital instrument cluster along with a 12.3″ infotainment head unit. Ambient lighting via the Attitude Adjustment system is likewise on board.

Company CEO Matt McAlear states: “It’s a real testament to the Dodge design and engineering teams that apart from two additional doors, the Dodge Charger Daytona sedan embodies the same look and feel as the coupe, with the same widebody exterior, driver-centric interior, muscle car performance and standard all-wheel-drive capability, combined with four-door practicality,”